Galactose Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2019-2029

The low-calorie trend has been influencing the growth of several markets in the food & beverages industry, one of which includes the galactose landscape. The global galactose market is expanding at a promising pace, in line with the rising demand for instant energy products, with lesser calorie content. With thriving market scenario of dietary or nutritional supplements, it is highly likely that the global market for galactose will witness healthy demand growth in forthcoming years.

Popularization of Veganism Bolstering Galactose Consumption

Growing concerns regarding health have driven the shift towards sustainability and longevity. Hence, the need for an alternative continues to rise. People in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific are turning vegetarian or following a vegan diet, which will increase the demand for galactose in the market.

Increasing incidences of obesity, diabetes and heart diseases have spread health awareness among consumers who now purchase healthy food with reduced amount of sugar, salt, fats, and calories. Ethical and religious reasons have supported vegans, with scientific studies presenting related observations as well.

Many studies suggest that excessive consumption of meat, especially red meat, can increase the chances of cardiovascular diseases. This, in turn, has encouraged the adoption of vegetarianism and veganism habits.

Further, health conscious consumers are seeking botanical ingredients that have additional health benefits over synthetic ingredients. As the demand for plant-derived products increases, botanical food products are likely to gain traction in the market.

Galactose – A Profitable Business in the Sugar Industry

A simple monosaccharide is a naturally or synthetically-derived sugar and a precursor of glucose, which is an essential energy-providing nutrient. Galactose is derived from dairy products, vegetables, fruits, and grains (especially legumes).

The sugar industry is expected to witness a major transformation in the near future, with increasing health-conscious population and increasing veganism. All these factors are raising the global demand to bring more plant-derived products to plates, such as galactose.

Increasing Usage of Galactose in Nutritional Products

The increasing shift in consumer preference for less calories and carbohydrates is anticipated to drive the demand for galactose. It also prevents various digestive, neurological, and heart-related diseases, which together help boost the market for galactose.

Consumers in the U.S. and Europe are becoming more proactive in using nutritional supplements for self-care, maintaining good health, and reducing the risk of diseases, which is expected to support the growth of the global galactose market.

Galactose is essential for neonates as at such a tender age they are completely dependent upon milk and the galactose in milk works as an energy-providing nutrient that is important for their early developmental stages.

International health organizations such as the American Heart Association (AHA) and the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) have also agreed on the potential beneficial effects of galactose, further propelling the growth of the galactose market.

Health Benefits of Galactose Anticipated to Drive Sales

Galactose is gaining acceptance worldwide, credited to expanding applications in food and beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and animal feed. Broad research, including medical and clinical trials by independent organizations and ingredient suppliers, coupled with rising awareness about the health benefits of galactose such as prevention of heart and digestive system disorders, are few factors anticipated to drive the sales of galactose over the forecast period.

The increasing demand for healthy food ingredients in the food and beverages industry has led to the rising preference for healthy food products such as health and dietary supplements, and avoidance of unhealthy and meat-based products.

Galactose reduces the risk of heart disease. Through emerging research studies, the efficiency of galactose has become known to all.

Sufficient amount of galactose intake has been reported to be very much beneficial for brain health as it helps remove neurotoxic compounds from the brain. This is very beneficial for patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and also, helps healthy individuals to be free from such harmful diseases.

Galactose has positive effects on brain health, structural integrity, and function. Low level of galactose in the brain results in low level of energy, which decelerates the brain power considerably.

Galactose shows an anti-adhesive property in the gastrointestinal track of humans that helps in empowering digestive health. Moreover, it helps in increasing the gut micro flora that again has multiple health benefits.

Key Players in Galactose Market

Key players operating in the galactose market, as profiled in the study, include