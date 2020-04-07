GaN Micro-LED Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2029

A recent market study published by XploreMR on the GaN Micro LED market includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 & forecast 2019-2029, and offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the GaN micro LED market, the growth prospects of the market have been obtained with maximum precision.

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the GaN micro LED market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (USD Thousands) estimates of the leading segments of the GaN micro LED market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and definition of the GaN micro LED market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the GaN micro LED market. This section also highlights key inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the GaN micro LED market.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key trends that are expected to substantially impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations, key competition mapping, and market outlook, which are likely to have a significant impact on the GaN micro LED market.

Chapter 04 – Global GaN Micro LED Market Demand (in Value or Size in USD Thousands) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the GaN micro LED market between the forecast period 2014-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical GaN micro LED market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2018 – 2019), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Chapter 05 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the GaN micro LED market during the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the GaN micro LED market. This chapter also highlights the key dynamics of the GaN micro LED market, which include the drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, it will enable readers to understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the GaN micro LED market.

Chapter 06 – Global GaN Micro LED Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Output Power

With regards to the output power, the global GaN micro LED market has been segmented into low power, mid power, high power, and ultra-high power. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the GaN micro LED market and market attractiveness analysis based on the output power.

Chapter 07 – Global GaN Micro LED Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029 by Function Type

A detailed analysis about the types of sales channels used in the GaN micro LED market has been explained in this chapter. On the basis of function type, the global GaN micro LED market has been segmented into display and lighting. In this chapter, readers can find information about the market attractiveness analysis based on the function type.

Chapter 08 – Global GaN Micro LED Market Analysis 2014- 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029 by Industry Vertical

This chapter provides details about the GaN micro LED market on the basis of industry vertical. With respect to the industry vertical, the global GaN micro LED market has been segregated into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, sports & entertainment, healthcare, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the industry vertical.

Chapter 09 – Global GaN Micro LED Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the GaN micro LED market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 10 – North America GaN Micro LED Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America GaN micro LED Market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on service, applications, and countries in North America.

Chapter 11 – Latin America GaN Micro LED Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America GaN micro LED market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the GaN micro LED market in the leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 12 – Eastern Europe GaN Micro LED Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the GaN micro LED market based on applications in several countries, such as Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – Western Europe GaN Micro LED Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, BENELUX, and Rest of Western Europe are among the leading countries in Western Europe, which are among the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Western Europe GaN micro LED market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Western Europe GaN micro LED market during the period 2019-2029.

Chapter 14 –Asia Pacific Excluding Japan GaN Micro LED Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the GaN micro LED market in the APEJ region by focusing on China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Malaysia. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the GaN micro LED market in the APEJ region.

Chapter 15 – Japan GaN Micro LED Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Japan GaN micro LED market.

Chapter 16 – MEA GaN Micro LED Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the GaN micro LED market will grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 17 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the GaN micro LED market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 18 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the GaN micro LED market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Osram Opto Semiconductors, Sanan Opto Electronics Co., Ltd, Cree Inc, Innolux Corporation, and Plessey Semiconductors, Epistar, and Lextar among others.

Chapter 19 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the GaN micro LED market.