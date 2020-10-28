Global Drawer Slides Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Drawer Slides market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Drawer Slides market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Drawers are extensively used for storing things. For a drawer, slides are the most important part acting as a supporting structure without which drawer could not be installed. Technological advancements have enabled the introduction of drawer slide with an integrated lock which is one of the reasons for the product demand globally.

The leading players in the industry are Blum Inc, Hettich and Accuride, with revenue ratios of 8.05%, 5.60% and 3.42%. By region, Europe has the highest share of income, accounting for about 35.86% in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Drawer Slides Market

In 2019, the global Drawer Slides market size was US$ 5284.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7618.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Drawer Slides Scope and Market Size

Drawer Slides market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drawer Slides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Drawer Slides market is segmented into

Light Duty Slides

Medium Duty Slides

Heavy Duty Slides

Very Heavy Duty Slides

Extra Heavy Duty Slides

The segment of light duty slides hold a comparatively larger share in global revenue market, which accounts for about 27.52%.

Segment by Application, the Drawer Slides market is segmented into

Industrial

Furniture

Financial

Home Appliances

IT

Transport and Automotive

Others

The furniture holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 51.81% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Drawer Slides Market Share Analysis

Drawer Slides market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Drawer Slides product introduction, recent developments, Drawer Slides sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Blum Inc

Hettich

Accuride

GRASS

Häfele

Formenti & Giovenzana S.p (FGV)

King Slide Works Co. Ltd

Taiming

SACA Precision

Guangdong Dongtai Hardware

Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company

ITW Proline (Prestige)

Salice

Generdevice

Jonathan

