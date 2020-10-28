Global Pressure Vessels Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Pressure Vessels market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pressure Vessels market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pressure Vessels is a closed container designed to hold gases or liquids at a pressure substantially different from the ambient pressure.

The pressure differential is dangerous, and fatal accidents have occurred in the history of pressure vessel development and operation. Consequently, pressure vessel design, manufacture, and operation are regulated by engineering authorities backed by legislation. For these reasons, the definition of a pressure vessel varies from country to country, but involves parameters such as maximum safe operating pressure and temperature, and are engineered with a safety factor, corrosion allowance, minimum design temperature (for brittle fracture), and involve nondestructive testing, such as ultrasonic testing, radiography, and pressure tests, usually involving water, also known as a hydro-test, but could be pneumatically tested involving air or another gas.

In consumption market, North America are the mainly consumption regions due to the demand of downstream applications. In 2017, it occupied 32.8% of the global consumption volume in total.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pressure Vessels Market

In 2019, the global Pressure Vessels market size was US$ 103780 million and it is expected to reach US$ 103040 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -0.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Pressure Vessels Scope and Market Size

Pressure Vessels market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pressure Vessels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Pressure Vessels market is segmented into

Titanium

Steel

Stainless Steel

Nickel Material

Zirconium

Other

Segment by Application, the Pressure Vessels market is segmented into

Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

Coal Chemical

Nuclear Power

Non-ferrous Metal

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Pressure Vessels Market Share Analysis

Pressure Vessels market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Pressure Vessels product introduction, recent developments, Pressure Vessels sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

McDermott

IHI Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Hitachi Zosen

Morimatsu

L&T

Doosan

KNM

SPVG

Mersen

JSW

Belleli

Neuenhauser Kompressorenbau

ATB

Springs Fabrication

Hanson

THVOW

LS Group

Sunpower Group

CIMC Enric

CFHI

AVIC Liming Jinxi

