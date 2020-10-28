Global Rebar Coupler Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Rebar Coupler market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rebar Coupler market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Rebar coupler is a part of Rebar Coupler and Anchor Tools. Rebar Coupler and Anchor Tools is a set of four components that help to model and manage. Rebar Coupler is widely used in high-rise buildings, bridges, nuclear more.

China held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 32% in 2018. The next is North America.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rebar Coupler Market

In 2019, the global Rebar Coupler market size was US$ 714 million and it is expected to reach US$ 917.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Rebar Coupler Scope and Market Size

Rebar Coupler market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rebar Coupler market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Rebar Coupler market is segmented into

Tapered Thread Type

Parallel Thread Type

MBT Type

Grout Type

The segment of parallel thread type holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 46%.

Segment by Application, the Rebar Coupler market is segmented into

Building Construction

Others

The building construction holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 57% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Rebar Coupler Market Share Analysis

Rebar Coupler market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Rebar Coupler product introduction, recent developments, Rebar Coupler sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

nVent

Dextra Group

Tokyo Tekko

Peikko Group

Terwa

CRH

Sida Jianmao

Glus

Henglian

BARUS

Iron Man

