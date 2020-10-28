Global Screw Press Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Screw Press market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Screw Press market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A screw press is a type of machine press in which the ram is driven up and down by a screw. The screw shaft can be driven by a handle or a wheel. It works by using a coarse screw to convert the rotation of the handle or drive-wheel into a small downward movement of greater force. The overhead handle usually incorporates balls as flyweights. The weights helps to maintain the momentum and thrust of the tool to make it easier to operate.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for screw press in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced screw press. Increasing of environmental fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of screw press in APAC will drive growth of global markets.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Screw Press Market

In 2019, the global Screw Press market size was US$ 182.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 229.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Screw Press Scope and Market Size

Screw Press market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Screw Press market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Screw Press market is segmented into

Single Screw Press

Twin Screw Press

Segment by Application, the Screw Press market is segmented into

Industrial Waste Treatment

Paper Mills

Municipal Sludge Treatment

Water Treatment

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Screw Press Market Share Analysis

Screw Press market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Screw Press product introduction, recent developments, Screw Press sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

FKC

ANDRITZ

Ishigaki Company

Haarslev

Voith

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha

Huber

KUHN GmbH

Yemmak

BDP Industries

SÜLZLE KLEIN GmbH

Bepex

Schwing Bioset

Shanghai Techase

Stord Works

Jiangsu Zhaosheng

