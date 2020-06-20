Insulation Market 2020 Industry Size by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2025 | IMARC Group

The global insulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.4% during 2020-2025. Insulation refers to the process of preventing heat, sound and electricity from being transmitted from one place to another. Different insulation materials are widely utilized, depending on their application. For instance, mineral wool is used in ceilings and walls for protecting residential spaces against cold in winters and heat in summers. Besides this, insulation is widely used in buildings for minimizing thermal energy losses, reducing noise levels and preventing moisture condensation. It is also employed in the petrochemical industry for energy conservation and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
Global Insulation Market Trends
Due to rapid urbanization and increasing global population, there is a rise in construction activities, especially in emerging economies, which in turn is driving the insulation market across the globe. Moreover, glass wool, polystyrene and polyurethane foam are widely utilized as insulating materials in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for controlling temperature and protecting food products from contamination. Apart from this, owing to their low thermal conductivity and non-corrosive, non-toxic and non-flammable properties, they are employed in the oil and gas, automotive and chemical industries across the globe. These applications are anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Insulation Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Material Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Function
5.5 Market Breakup by Form
5.6 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Material Type
6.1 Mineral Wool
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Polyurethane
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Polyethylene
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Polyvinyl Chloride
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Polystyrene
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Calcium Silicate
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Function
7.1 Thermal
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Electric
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Acoustic
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Form
8.1 Pipe
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Foam
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Blanket
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Board
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
9.1 Power
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Chemical and Petrochemical
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Oil and Gas
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Construction
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Automotive
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Food and Beverage
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Asia Pacific
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 North America
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 GAF
15.3.2 Knauf Insulation
15.3.3 Johns Manville
15.3.4 3M Company
15.3.5 Owens Corning
15.3.6 Saint Gobain
15.3.7 Recticel
15.3.8 Kingspan Group
15.3.9 URSA
15.3.10 Rockwool Group
15.3.11 Atlas Roofing Corporation
15.3.12 BASF Polyurethanes
15.3.13 Owens Corning
15.3.14 Byucksan Corporation
15.3.15 Bridgestone Corporation
The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include GAF Materials LLC, Knauf Insulation, Johns Manville Corporation, 3M Company, Owens Corning Corporation, Saint Gobain Group, Recticel NV, Kingspan Holdings (Ireland) Limited, URSA Insulation S.A., ROCKWOOL International A/S, Atlas Roofing Corporation, BASF Polyurethanes GmbH, Byucksan Corporation, and Bridgestone Corporation.
