Insulation Market 2020 Industry Size by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2025 | IMARC Group

The global insulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.4% during 2020-2025. Insulation refers to the process of preventing heat, sound and electricity from being transmitted from one place to another. Different insulation materials are widely utilized, depending on their application. For instance, mineral wool is used in ceilings and walls for protecting residential spaces against cold in winters and heat in summers. Besides this, insulation is widely used in buildings for minimizing thermal energy losses, reducing noise levels and preventing moisture condensation. It is also employed in the petrochemical industry for energy conservation and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Global Insulation Market Trends

Due to rapid urbanization and increasing global population, there is a rise in construction activities, especially in emerging economies, which in turn is driving the insulation market across the globe. Moreover, glass wool, polystyrene and polyurethane foam are widely utilized as insulating materials in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for controlling temperature and protecting food products from contamination. Apart from this, owing to their low thermal conductivity and non-corrosive, non-toxic and non-flammable properties, they are employed in the oil and gas, automotive and chemical industries across the globe. These applications are anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Insulation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Material Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Function

5.5 Market Breakup by Form

5.6 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Material Type

6.1 Mineral Wool

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Polyurethane

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Polyethylene

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Polyvinyl Chloride

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Polystyrene

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Calcium Silicate

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Function

7.1 Thermal

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Electric

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Acoustic

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Form

8.1 Pipe

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Foam

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Blanket

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Board

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 Power

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Chemical and Petrochemical

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Oil and Gas

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Construction

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Automotive

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Food and Beverage

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia Pacific

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 North America

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 GAF

15.3.2 Knauf Insulation

15.3.3 Johns Manville

15.3.4 3M Company

15.3.5 Owens Corning

15.3.6 Saint Gobain

15.3.7 Recticel

15.3.8 Kingspan Group

15.3.9 URSA

15.3.10 Rockwool Group

15.3.11 Atlas Roofing Corporation

15.3.12 BASF Polyurethanes

15.3.13 Owens Corning

15.3.14 Byucksan Corporation

15.3.15 Bridgestone Corporation

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include GAF Materials LLC, Knauf Insulation, Johns Manville Corporation, 3M Company, Owens Corning Corporation, Saint Gobain Group, Recticel NV, Kingspan Holdings (Ireland) Limited, URSA Insulation S.A., ROCKWOOL International A/S, Atlas Roofing Corporation, BASF Polyurethanes GmbH, Byucksan Corporation, and Bridgestone Corporation.

