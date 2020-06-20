LED Street Lighting Market 2019 Industry Size by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2024 | IMARC Group

The light-emitting diode (LED) street lights are one of the most energy-efficient lighting solutions for outdoor applications. These lights are compact and cost-effective and provide longer life and improved light. They are easy to install, produce less heat and require low maintenance as compared to their conventional counterparts. Moreover, they do not contain toxic chemicals, such as metal halide, sodium and mercury. Owing to these associated benefits, they are gaining traction across the globe for improving public safety and providing a safe and secure driving route.

Market Trends

The development of smart cities represents one of the key factors driving the LED street light market growth. Technological advancements, such as integrated systems that alert officials when a light needs maintenance and increases brightness when a pedestrian walk, are also acting as major growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, governments of numerous countries are investing in the replacement of existing street lights with energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for building a connected and secure city lighting network. In addition to this, increasing partnerships between the industry players are further contributing to the market growth.

For instance, the Climate Group, an international non-profit organization, in partnership with Signify Holding, which is a lighting company, encouraged the wider adoption of LED lights around the world. Other factors, such as rapid urbanization, along with an enhanced focus on sustainable developments, are projected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation

Application:

Residential Street Lighting

Highways and Interchanges

Railway Crossings

Tunnels

Bridges

Housing Complexes and Warehouses

Regions:

India

China

Europe

United States

Japan

Brazil

Russia

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Nichia Corporation (5393:Tokyo), Osram (OSR), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF), Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. (TPE: 2393) and LG Innotek (KRX: 011070).

