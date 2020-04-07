Psyllium Products Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2019 – 2029

Advances in modern science have been enabling the rapid discovery of plant and plant extracts that can treat and cure diseases. In the recent times, the F&B industry has been undergoing significant transformation, as traditional ingredients are reborn, new ideas arise, and consumer behavior changes. Additionally, the nutraceutical industry has been on a tear for years, offering novel products to consumers looking for health-enhancing food products in line with scientific evidence.

While protein and mineral-rich products are gaining prominence in regular dietary practices, psyllium – derived from the husks of the seeds of Plantago ovata ­­– is becoming the fiber house of the globe. Apart from being a rich source of fiber, psyllium products are becoming a prominent ingredient in a wide range of nutritional and functional foods, in the view of their therapeutic impacts on cholesterol lowering, weight management, and relieving diarrhea and constipation.

According to the latest research from XploreMR, the psyllium products market will show an increase of 7.4% year-over-year to total ~US$ 200 million in 2019. Increasing concerns over adverse effects of allopathic medicines, especially for chronic constipation, duodenal ulcers, and gastrointestinal issues, has been significantly contributing to the demand for psyllium products. Further, the thriving market scenario of dietary or nutritional supplements is likely to provide potential growth prospects of the psyllium products market players.

Popularization of Veganism to Bolster Psyllium Products Consumption

Psyllium products have garnered significant traction as a viable ingredient that support vegan culture. In addition to ethical and religious reasons supporting vegans, scientific studies have presented positive results on the consumption of plant-based products, which in turn, ramp up the demand for psyllium products. Judging by its resources, psyllium is becoming rapidly popular and is being explored by food and pharmaceutical manufacturers as well as consumers for its benefits. Moreover, the dietary fibers from psyllium are largely exploited as food ingredients or pharmacological supplements that play an active role in regulation of glucose control in diabetic patients, reducing serum lipid levels, and preventing the risk of diseases such as inflammatory bowels, ulcerative colitis, and colon cancer.

Psyllium Products to be Foremost in the Minds of Health-conscious Consumers

Today’s consumers are viewing innovative food & beverages as a primary path leading towards robust health and wellness. A notable spike in the demand for dietary supplements and nutraceuticals continues to have a positive impact on the psyllium products market growth. As numerous F&B manufacturers remained focused on aligning with new consumer trends, market stakeholders are constantly tapping into opportunities in bakery & confectionary, health drinks, and processed food sectors.

With increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, consumers are looking for various way to improve their daily diets, maintain health and wellness, as well as to counteract the escalating cases of overweight and obesity. In addition, the market for herbal products has been witnessing an exponential growth over the years, as they offer benefits with lesser risk of side effects, thereby potentially raising the demand for psyllium products.

Considering the presence of essential nutrients and vitamins, psyllium products stakeholders are focused on identifying and leveraging the white spaces in their application, which range from cosmetics to animal feed. Capabilities of psyllium seeds and husks as a base for various cosmetic products, disintegrant in pharmaceutical industry, stabilizer in food & beverages, and as a high-fiber ingredient for animal feed are increasingly being explored.

Psyllium Products Market – Competitive Landscape

According to XploreMR study, the psyllium products market shows a fair level of fragmentation. Key market players are keen on upgrading their product portfolio and strategies to meet newer consumer demands, while emphasizing on strategic partnerships with local players for enhanced geographical footprint.

Key players participating in the psyllium products market, as profiled in the study, include: