Video Streaming Market 2017: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast till 2027

The global video streaming market is segmented into solutions type such as Pay TV, Internet Protocol Television and Over The Top. Among these segments, over the top is expected to dominate the overall video streaming market. Furthermore, factors such as increasing mobile subscriptions, adoption of mobile connected devices, easiness in watching the video anytime & anywhere stimulate the growth of video streaming market. Owing to implementation of cloud-based video streaming solutions, the video streaming market is observing scalable growth.

Demand for video streaming is increasing globally due to growing interest of users in watching live events and video calling. Social networking websites such as Twitter and Facebook are the major factors for the contribution to the growth of video streaming. These social media websites help the users to exchange their views, thoughts and help the users to participate in various events and activities.

Global video streaming market is expected to a notable CAGR of 19.10% during the forecast period. Moreover, the global video streaming market is expected to grow with high pace during the forecasting period due to the awareness about business productivity and increasing usage of digital media among organizations and individuals.

In terms of regional platform, Asia Pacific countries such as China, India accounted for the fastest growing market of global video streaming in terms of revenue in 2017. Among Asia Pacific countries, China is expected to grow in video streaming market during the forecast period due to large number of users using the internet.

North America is expected to hold the largest market for video streaming due to the increase usage of mobile phones and technical advancements.

Apart from this, Europe showcases lucrative growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2027 due to the adoption of digital technology among retail, marketing and entertainment industry.

Demand for Online Video Streaming (Netflix, Apple Music, Amazon Prime)

Online video streaming is one of the most widespread internet activities across the globe. Online video streaming holds the largest market share. It was estimated that Saudi Arabia leads at an 89 percent online video usage by the end of 2016. It was estimated that by the end of 2020, the number of online streaming users in US will surpass 240 million.

Globally, Netflix holds more than half the video streamed over the internet. Netflix produce its own series such as Orange is the New Black and House of Cards. Netflix’s gives a tough competition to its competitors as it has easy to use interface and it is user friendly.

The report titled “Video Streaming Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global video streaming market in terms of market segmentation by type, by services type, by solution type, by user type, by revenue type, by industry type, by deployment type, by platform type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global video streaming market which includes company profiling of Netflix Inc., IBM Corporation, Apple Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., Google Inc., Roku, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global video streaming market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

