Antiviral Drug Resistance Market Segmentation By Qualitative And Quantitative Research Incorporating Impact Of Economic And Non-Economic Aspects By 2027

Hospitals & clinics segment is expected to grow the market for antiviral drug resistance over the forecast period for end user segment.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Antiviral Drug Resistance Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Disease Indication, Technology, and End User.’ The global antiviral drug resistance market is expected to reach US$ 4,573.2 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,572.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global antiviral drug resistance market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global antiviral drug resistance market, based on the end user, was segmented as, hospitals & clinics, pathology or diagnostic laboratories and research institutes. In 2018, hospitals & clinics held the largest share of the market, by end user. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The availability of better healthcare facilities as well as ensured professional medical assistance are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The market for antiviral drug resistance is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rise in the incidences of hepatitis diseases and increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditures in emerging markets is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the antiviral drug resistance market include, Danaher, Abbott, BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Trinity Biotech, Seimens AG, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., and ACON Laboratories, Inc.. The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the antiviral drug resistance market. During July 2019, Roche expanded its Global Access Program beyond HIV, to include Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB), Hepatitis B and C (HBV and HCV), and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) for low and middle income country programs. These strategies are anticipated to drive growth of the company during the forecast period.

The report segments the global antiviral drug resistance market as follows:

Global Antiviral Drug Resistance Market – By Product

Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Global Antiviral Drug Resistance Market – By Disease Indication

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Hepatitis

Cytomegalovirus (CMV)

Global Antiviral Drug Resistance Market – By Technology

Immunodiagnostics

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Other Technologies

Global Antiviral Drug Resistance Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Pathology or Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Global Antiviral Drug Resistance Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



