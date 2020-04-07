Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook 2020-2026|Bayer, DSM, UBE

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Research Report: Bayer, DSM, UBE, Stahl, Chemtura, Lubrizol, BASF, Alberdingk Boley, Hauthaway, Mitsui, DIC, Reichhold, Wanhua Chemical, Ketian Chemical, SiwoChem, Grand Chemical, Guangdong Orient, Shandong Audmay

Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Segmentation by Product: PTMEGDMPABDOOther

Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Segmentation by Application: Wood CoatingsAuto IndustryPlastics IndustryGlass IndustryOther

Each segment of the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market?

• What will be the size of the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PTMEG

1.4.3 DMPA

1.4.4 BDO

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Wood Coatings

1.5.3 Auto Industry

1.5.4 Plastics Industry

1.5.5 Glass Industry

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Production

2.1.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Production by Regions

4.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Production

4.2.2 United States Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Production

4.3.2 Europe Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Production

4.4.2 China Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Production

4.5.2 Japan Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue by Type

6.3 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Bayer

8.1.1 Bayer Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion

8.1.4 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 DSM

8.2.1 DSM Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion

8.2.4 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 UBE

8.3.1 UBE Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion

8.3.4 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Stahl

8.4.1 Stahl Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion

8.4.4 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Chemtura

8.5.1 Chemtura Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion

8.5.4 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Lubrizol

8.6.1 Lubrizol Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion

8.6.4 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 BASF

8.7.1 BASF Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion

8.7.4 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Alberdingk Boley

8.8.1 Alberdingk Boley Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion

8.8.4 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Hauthaway

8.9.1 Hauthaway Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion

8.9.4 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Mitsui

8.10.1 Mitsui Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion

8.10.4 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 DIC

8.12 Reichhold

8.13 Wanhua Chemical

8.14 Ketian Chemical

8.15 SiwoChem

8.16 Grand Chemical

8.17 Guangdong Orient

8.18 Shandong Audmay

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Upstream Market

11.1.1 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Raw Material

11.1.3 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Distributors

11.5 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

