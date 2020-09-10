Automatic Door Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2020

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automatic Door industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Automatic Door and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Market Overview

The Automatic Door market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Automatic Door market is split by Type and Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Automatic Door market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Automatic Door markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Automatic Door market.

Competitive Landscape and Automatic Door Market Share Analysis

Automatic Door competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue, market potential, global presence, Automatic Door sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Automatic Door sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Among other players domestic and global, Automatic Door market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The key market players for global Automatic Door market are listed below:

Stanley

Panasonic

Nabtesco

Dorma

Horton Automatics

Assa Abloy

Tormax

Boon Edam

Record

Geze

DSS Automatic Doors

Auto Ingress

ERREKA

Ningbo Ownic

ADSF

Dream

Portalp

KBB

RUBEK

Grupsa

Shanghai PAD

DBJR

Meibisheng

Deper

Sane Boon

Market segment by Type, covers:

Sliding Door

Revolving Door

Swing Door

Folding Door

Other

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Hospital

Airports

Retail Store

Hotels

Office Building

Business Center

Super Market

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



Chapter 1, to describe Automatic Door product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automatic Door, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automatic Door in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Automatic Door competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automatic Door breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Automatic Door market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automatic Door sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automatic Door Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Automatic Door Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Sliding Door

1.2.3 Revolving Door

1.2.4 Swing Door

1.2.5 Folding Door

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Automatic Door Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Airports

1.3.4 Retail Store

1.3.5 Hotels

1.3.6 Office Building

1.3.7 Business Center

1.3.8 Super Market

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Automatic Door Market

1.4.1 Global Automatic Door Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Stanley

2.1.1 Stanley Details

2.1.2 Stanley Major Business

2.1.3 Stanley SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Stanley Product and Services

2.1.5 Stanley Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Panasonic

2.2.1 Panasonic Details

2.2.2 Panasonic Major Business

2.2.3 Panasonic SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Panasonic Product and Services

2.2.5 Panasonic Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Nabtesco

2.3.1 Nabtesco Details

2.3.2 Nabtesco Major Business

2.3.3 Nabtesco SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Nabtesco Product and Services

2.3.5 Nabtesco Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Dorma

2.4.1 Dorma Details

2.4.2 Dorma Major Business

2.4.3 Dorma SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Dorma Product and Services

2.4.5 Dorma Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Horton Automatics

2.5.1 Horton Automatics Details

2.5.2 Horton Automatics Major Business

2.5.3 Horton Automatics SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Horton Automatics Product and Services

2.5.5 Horton Automatics Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Assa Abloy

2.6.1 Assa Abloy Details

2.6.2 Assa Abloy Major Business

2.6.3 Assa Abloy Product and Services

2.6.4 Assa Abloy Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Tormax

2.7.1 Tormax Details

2.7.2 Tormax Major Business

2.7.3 Tormax Product and Services

2.7.4 Tormax Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Boon Edam

2.8.1 Boon Edam Details

2.8.2 Boon Edam Major Business

2.8.3 Boon Edam Product and Services

2.8.4 Boon Edam Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Record

2.9.1 Record Details

2.9.2 Record Major Business

2.9.3 Record Product and Services

2.9.4 Record Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Geze

2.10.1 Geze Details

2.10.2 Geze Major Business

2.10.3 Geze Product and Services

2.10.4 Geze Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 DSS Automatic Doors

2.11.1 DSS Automatic Doors Details

2.11.2 DSS Automatic Doors Major Business

2.11.3 DSS Automatic Doors Product and Services

2.11.4 DSS Automatic Doors Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Auto Ingress

2.12.1 Auto Ingress Details

2.12.2 Auto Ingress Major Business

2.12.3 Auto Ingress Product and Services

2.12.4 Auto Ingress Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 ERREKA

2.13.1 ERREKA Details

2.13.2 ERREKA Major Business

2.13.3 ERREKA Product and Services

2.13.4 ERREKA Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Ningbo Ownic

2.14.1 Ningbo Ownic Details

2.14.2 Ningbo Ownic Major Business

2.14.3 Ningbo Ownic Product and Services

2.14.4 Ningbo Ownic Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 ADSF

2.15.1 ADSF Details

2.15.2 ADSF Major Business

2.15.3 ADSF Product and Services

2.15.4 ADSF Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Dream

2.16.1 Dream Details

2.16.2 Dream Major Business

2.16.3 Dream Product and Services

2.16.4 Dream Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Portalp

2.17.1 Portalp Details

2.17.2 Portalp Major Business

2.17.3 Portalp Product and Services

2.17.4 Portalp Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 KBB

2.18.1 KBB Details

2.18.2 KBB Major Business

2.18.3 KBB Product and Services

2.18.4 KBB Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 RUBEK

2.19.1 RUBEK Details

2.19.2 RUBEK Major Business

2.19.3 RUBEK Product and Services

2.19.4 RUBEK Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Grupsa

2.20.1 Grupsa Details

2.20.2 Grupsa Major Business

2.20.3 Grupsa Product and Services

2.20.4 Grupsa Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Shanghai PAD

2.21.1 Shanghai PAD Details

2.21.2 Shanghai PAD Major Business

2.21.3 Shanghai PAD Product and Services

2.21.4 Shanghai PAD Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 DBJR

2.22.1 DBJR Details

2.22.2 DBJR Major Business

2.22.3 DBJR Product and Services

2.22.4 DBJR Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 Meibisheng

2.23.1 Meibisheng Details

2.23.2 Meibisheng Major Business

2.23.3 Meibisheng Product and Services

2.23.4 Meibisheng Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.24 Deper

2.24.1 Deper Details

2.24.2 Deper Major Business

2.24.3 Deper Product and Services

2.24.4 Deper Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.25 Sane Boon

2.25.1 Sane Boon Details

2.25.2 Sane Boon Major Business

2.25.3 Sane Boon Product and Services

2.25.4 Sane Boon Automatic Door Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Automatic Door Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Automatic Door Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Automatic Door Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automatic Door Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Automatic Door Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automatic Door Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automatic Door Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automatic Door Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Door Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Door Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Automatic Door Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Automatic Door Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Automatic Door Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Automatic Door Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Automatic Door Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Automatic Door Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Automatic Door Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Automatic Door Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Automatic Door Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Automatic Door Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Automatic Door Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Automatic Door Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Automatic Door Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Automatic Door Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Door Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Automatic Door Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Automatic Door Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Automatic Door Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Automatic Door Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Automatic Door Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Automatic Door Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Automatic Door Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Automatic Door Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

