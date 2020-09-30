Function-as-a-Service Market Size, CAGR Status, Market trends, Analysis and Forecast

The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Function-as-a-Service market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Function-as-a-Service market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Function-as-a-Service report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Function-as-a-Service report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Function-as-a-Service market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Function-as-a-Service market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Function-as-a-Service market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Function-as-a-Service market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Function-as-a-Service market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Function-as-a-Service Market Research Report:

IBM (US)

Rogue Wave Software (US)

Amazon Web Services(US)

Google (US)

Infosys (India)

Microsoft (US)

Fiorano Software and Affiliates (US)

Dynatrace (US)

SAP (Germany)

TIBCO Software (US)

Global Function-as-a-Service Market Segmentation by Product:

Developer-Centric

Operator-Centric

Global Function-as-a-Service Market Segmentation by Application:

Web & Mobile Based

Research & Academic

The Function-as-a-Service Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Function-as-a-Service market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Function-as-a-Service market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of theFunction-as-a-Service market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge inFunction-as-a-Service industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the globalFunction-as-a-Service market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the globalFunction-as-a-Service market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the globalFunction-as-a-Service market?

Table of Contents:

1 Function-as-a-Service Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Function-as-a-Service

1.2 Classification of Function-as-a-Service by Type

1.2.1 Global Function-as-a-Service Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Function-as-a-Service Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Developer-Centric

1.2.4 Operator-Centric

1.3 Global Function-as-a-Service Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Function-as-a-Service Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Web & Mobile Based

1.3.3 Research & Academic

1.4 Global Function-as-a-Service Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Function-as-a-Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Function-as-a-Service (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Function-as-a-Service Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Function-as-a-Service Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Function-as-a-Service Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Function-as-a-Service Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Function-as-a-Service Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 IBM (US)

2.1.1 IBM (US) Details

2.1.2 IBM (US) Major Business

2.1.3 IBM (US) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 IBM (US) Product and Services

2.1.5 IBM (US) Function-as-a-Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Rogue Wave Software (US)

2.2.1 Rogue Wave Software (US) Details

2.2.2 Rogue Wave Software (US) Major Business

2.2.3 Rogue Wave Software (US) SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Rogue Wave Software (US) Product and Services

2.2.5 Rogue Wave Software (US) Function-as-a-Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Amazon Web Services(US)

2.3.1 Amazon Web Services(US) Details

2.3.2 Amazon Web Services(US) Major Business

2.3.3 Amazon Web Services(US) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Amazon Web Services(US) Product and Services

2.3.5 Amazon Web Services(US) Function-as-a-Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Google (US)

2.4.1 Google (US) Details

2.4.2 Google (US) Major Business

2.4.3 Google (US) SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Google (US) Product and Services

2.4.5 Google (US) Function-as-a-Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Infosys (India)

2.5.1 Infosys (India) Details

2.5.2 Infosys (India) Major Business

2.5.3 Infosys (India) SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Infosys (India) Product and Services

2.5.5 Infosys (India) Function-as-a-Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Microsoft (US)

2.6.1 Microsoft (US) Details

2.6.2 Microsoft (US) Major Business

2.6.3 Microsoft (US) Product and Services

2.6.4 Microsoft (US) Function-as-a-Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Fiorano Software and Affiliates (US)

2.7.1 Fiorano Software and Affiliates (US) Details

2.7.2 Fiorano Software and Affiliates (US) Major Business

2.7.3 Fiorano Software and Affiliates (US) Product and Services

2.7.4 Fiorano Software and Affiliates (US) Function-as-a-Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Dynatrace (US)

2.8.1 Dynatrace (US) Details

2.8.2 Dynatrace (US) Major Business

2.8.3 Dynatrace (US) Product and Services

2.8.4 Dynatrace (US) Function-as-a-Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 SAP (Germany)

2.9.1 SAP (Germany) Details

2.9.2 SAP (Germany) Major Business

2.9.3 SAP (Germany) Product and Services

2.9.4 SAP (Germany) Function-as-a-Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 TIBCO Software (US)

2.10.1 TIBCO Software (US) Details

2.10.2 TIBCO Software (US) Major Business

2.10.3 TIBCO Software (US) Product and Services

2.10.4 TIBCO Software (US) Function-as-a-Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Function-as-a-Service Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Function-as-a-Service Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Function-as-a-Service Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Function-as-a-Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Function-as-a-Service Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Function-as-a-Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Function-as-a-Service Revenue by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Function-as-a-Service Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Function-as-a-Service Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Function-as-a-Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Function-as-a-Service by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Function-as-a-Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Function-as-a-Service Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Developer-Centric Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Operator-Centric Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Function-as-a-Service Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Function-as-a-Service Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Function-as-a-Service Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Web & Mobile Based Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Research & Academic Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Function-as-a-Service Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Function-as-a-Service Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Function-as-a-Service Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Function-as-a-Service Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Function-as-a-Service Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Function-as-a-Service Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Function-as-a-Service Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Function-as-a-Service Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

