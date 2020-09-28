Global Adhesive Market with Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact Analysis

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Adhesive industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Adhesive and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has lately published a new report titled, *Global Adhesive Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025*. The researchers have offered a broad understanding of the industry with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces.

At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

With an aim to broaden the overall picture, the report has segregated the industry based on varied segments including product type, application, and end user. These segments are analysed on the basis of CGAR, size, share, production, and consumption. Geographical analysis is also done by the industry experts, wherein key regions and their growth potential have been studied. This will assist the companies to identify profit-making opportunities in these regions.

Complete profiling of the key players including _Henkel & KGaA, Pidilite Industries, DowDuPont, 3M, Bostik, HB Fuller, Uniseal, BASF, Avery Dennisonoration, Ashland, Ellsworth Adhesives, Hipoalergic, Fitas Flax, Grupo Lamosa__ is mapped by the report. Besides that, industry experts and researchers have studied the competitive scenario by stressing on the key strategic initiatives adopted by the industry participants. This report will serve as a key instrument for the vendors to gain an inclusive understanding of the present and future scenario of the industry.

What the Report has to Offer?

Size Forecasts: The report has analysed the industry based on the value and volume over the projected period. Other important parameters including price, capacity, cost, revenue, gross margin, sales revenue, and production are also looked into

Future Prospects: The report sheds light on the lucrative business prospects that may prove promising for the players to make future investment

Trend Analysis: The readers will gain an insight into the upcoming trends and developments that may take place in the coming future

Segmental Analysis: Segments such as application, product type, and end user, along with their contribution to the overall industry size, are analysed by the researchers in this section

Regional Analysis: Here, the report examines the present and upcoming developments in varied regions and respective countries

Competitive Analysis: The report here discusses about the key strategic initiatives considered by the key players to sustain their hold. This analysis will surely help the competitors in planning their activities ahead

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Adhesive Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Adhesive Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Water-based

1.2.3 Solvent-based

1.2.4 Hot Melt

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Adhesive Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Marine

1.4 Overview of Global Adhesive Market

1.4.1 Global Adhesive Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Henkel & KGaA

2.1.1 Henkel & KGaA Details

2.1.2 Henkel & KGaA Major Business

2.1.3 Henkel & KGaA SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Henkel & KGaA Product and Services

2.1.5 Henkel & KGaA Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Pidilite Industries

2.2.1 Pidilite Industries Details

2.2.2 Pidilite Industries Major Business

2.2.3 Pidilite Industries SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Pidilite Industries Product and Services

2.2.5 Pidilite Industries Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 DowDuPont

2.3.1 DowDuPont Details

2.3.2 DowDuPont Major Business

2.3.3 DowDuPont SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 DowDuPont Product and Services

2.3.5 DowDuPont Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 3M

2.4.1 3M Details

2.4.2 3M Major Business

2.4.3 3M SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 3M Product and Services

2.4.5 3M Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Bostik

2.5.1 Bostik Details

2.5.2 Bostik Major Business

2.5.3 Bostik SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Bostik Product and Services

2.5.5 Bostik Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 HB Fuller

2.6.1 HB Fuller Details

2.6.2 HB Fuller Major Business

2.6.3 HB Fuller Product and Services

2.6.4 HB Fuller Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Uniseal

2.7.1 Uniseal Details

2.7.2 Uniseal Major Business

2.7.3 Uniseal Product and Services

2.7.4 Uniseal Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 BASF

2.8.1 BASF Details

2.8.2 BASF Major Business

2.8.3 BASF Product and Services

2.8.4 BASF Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Avery Dennisonoration

2.9.1 Avery Dennisonoration Details

2.9.2 Avery Dennisonoration Major Business

2.9.3 Avery Dennisonoration Product and Services

2.9.4 Avery Dennisonoration Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Ashland

2.10.1 Ashland Details

2.10.2 Ashland Major Business

2.10.3 Ashland Product and Services

2.10.4 Ashland Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Ellsworth Adhesives

2.11.1 Ellsworth Adhesives Details

2.11.2 Ellsworth Adhesives Major Business

2.11.3 Ellsworth Adhesives Product and Services

2.11.4 Ellsworth Adhesives Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Hipoalergic

2.12.1 Hipoalergic Details

2.12.2 Hipoalergic Major Business

2.12.3 Hipoalergic Product and Services

2.12.4 Hipoalergic Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Fitas Flax

2.13.1 Fitas Flax Details

2.13.2 Fitas Flax Major Business

2.13.3 Fitas Flax Product and Services

2.13.4 Fitas Flax Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Grupo Lamosa

2.14.1 Grupo Lamosa Details

2.14.2 Grupo Lamosa Major Business

2.14.3 Grupo Lamosa Product and Services

2.14.4 Grupo Lamosa Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Adhesive Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Adhesive Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Adhesive Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Adhesive Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Adhesive Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Adhesive Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Adhesive Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Adhesive Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Adhesive Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Adhesive Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Adhesive Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Adhesive Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Adhesive Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Adhesive Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Adhesive Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Adhesive Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Adhesive Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Adhesive Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Adhesive Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Adhesive Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Adhesive Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Adhesive Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Adhesive Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Adhesive Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

