Global Counter UAV Market Trends and Development 2020-2025 due to COVID-19 Impact

Market Overview

The Counter UAV market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The global Counter UAV market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of XX%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD XX million by 2025, from USD XX million in 2019.

Market segmentation

Counter UAV market is split by Type and Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Breakdown by Type, Counter UAV market has been segmented into

Ground-based C-UAV

Hand-held C-UAV

UAV-based C-UAV

Breakdown by Application, Counter UAV has been segmented into

Civil

Military

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Counter UAV market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Counter UAV markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Counter UAV market.

For China, this report analyses the China market by players, Type and Application, for the period 2015-2025.

Competitive Landscape and Counter UAV Market Share Analysis

Counter UAV competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue, market potential, global presence, Counter UAV sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Counter UAV sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Counter UAV are:

SRC

DroneShield

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Thales

Blighter Surveillance

Dedrone

Airbus Defence and Space

Battelle

Aaronia AG

Chess Dynamics

Enterprise Control Systems Ltd (ECS)

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-Counter-UAV_p493058.html

Table of Content

1 Counter UAV Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Counter UAV

1.2 Classification of Counter UAV by Type

1.2.1 Global Counter UAV Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Counter UAV Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Ground-based C-UAV

1.2.4 Hand-held C-UAV

1.2.5 UAV-based C-UAV

1.3 Global Counter UAV Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Counter UAV Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Civil

1.3.3 Military

1.4 Global Counter UAV Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Counter UAV Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Counter UAV (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Counter UAV Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Counter UAV Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Counter UAV Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Counter UAV Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Counter UAV Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 SRC

2.1.1 SRC Details

2.1.2 SRC Major Business

2.1.3 SRC SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 SRC Product and Services

2.1.5 SRC Counter UAV Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 DroneShield

2.2.1 DroneShield Details

2.2.2 DroneShield Major Business

2.2.3 DroneShield SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 DroneShield Product and Services

2.2.5 DroneShield Counter UAV Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Boeing

2.3.1 Boeing Details

2.3.2 Boeing Major Business

2.3.3 Boeing SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Boeing Product and Services

2.3.5 Boeing Counter UAV Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Lockheed Martin

2.4.1 Lockheed Martin Details

2.4.2 Lockheed Martin Major Business

2.4.3 Lockheed Martin SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Lockheed Martin Product and Services

2.4.5 Lockheed Martin Counter UAV Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Northrop Grumman

2.5.1 Northrop Grumman Details

2.5.2 Northrop Grumman Major Business

2.5.3 Northrop Grumman SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Northrop Grumman Product and Services

2.5.5 Northrop Grumman Counter UAV Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Thales

2.6.1 Thales Details

2.6.2 Thales Major Business

2.6.3 Thales Product and Services

2.6.4 Thales Counter UAV Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Blighter Surveillance

2.7.1 Blighter Surveillance Details

2.7.2 Blighter Surveillance Major Business

2.7.3 Blighter Surveillance Product and Services

2.7.4 Blighter Surveillance Counter UAV Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Dedrone

2.8.1 Dedrone Details

2.8.2 Dedrone Major Business

2.8.3 Dedrone Product and Services

2.8.4 Dedrone Counter UAV Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Airbus Defence and Space

2.9.1 Airbus Defence and Space Details

2.9.2 Airbus Defence and Space Major Business

2.9.3 Airbus Defence and Space Product and Services

2.9.4 Airbus Defence and Space Counter UAV Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Battelle

2.10.1 Battelle Details

2.10.2 Battelle Major Business

2.10.3 Battelle Product and Services

2.10.4 Battelle Counter UAV Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Aaronia AG

2.11.1 Aaronia AG Details

2.11.2 Aaronia AG Major Business

2.11.3 Aaronia AG Product and Services

2.11.4 Aaronia AG Counter UAV Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Chess Dynamics

2.12.1 Chess Dynamics Details

2.12.2 Chess Dynamics Major Business

2.12.3 Chess Dynamics Product and Services

2.12.4 Chess Dynamics Counter UAV Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Enterprise Control Systems Ltd (ECS)

2.13.1 Enterprise Control Systems Ltd (ECS) Details

2.13.2 Enterprise Control Systems Ltd (ECS) Major Business

2.13.3 Enterprise Control Systems Ltd (ECS) Product and Services

2.13.4 Enterprise Control Systems Ltd (ECS) Counter UAV Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Counter UAV Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Counter UAV Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Counter UAV Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Counter UAV Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Counter UAV Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Counter UAV Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Counter UAV Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Counter UAV Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Counter UAV Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Counter UAV Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Counter UAV Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Counter UAV Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Counter UAV by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Counter UAV Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Counter UAV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Counter UAV Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Counter UAV Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Ground-based C-UAV Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Hand-held C-UAV Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 UAV-based C-UAV Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Counter UAV Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Counter UAV Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Counter UAV Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Civil Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Military Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Counter UAV Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Counter UAV Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Counter UAV Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Counter UAV Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Counter UAV Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Counter UAV Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Counter UAV Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Counter UAV Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG