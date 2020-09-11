Global Professional Survey Report Analysis for Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Industry (2020-2025)

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-Flat-Panel-Display-(FPD)-Inspection-Equipment_p493088.html

Market Insights

The worldwide market for Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Regional Insights

The global market for image recognition is assessed based on the markets present across regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for image recognition applications, and increasing Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment budgets in the region.

Competitive Insights

The significant development in the Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment sector and partnerships between the players in the market is contributing to the market growth. Some of the major companies in the region are

Orbotech

Saki

KOH YOUNG

Soonhan

Vi Technology

Agilent

Cyberoptics

Viscom

Mirtec

Omron

Nordson

Takano

Camtek

MJC

Market Segment by Type, covers

Array Test

Cell Test

Module Test

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

LCDs

LEDs

Others

Customization Service of the Report :

Global Info Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Array Test

1.2.3 Cell Test

1.2.4 Module Test

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 LCDs

1.3.3 LEDs

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Market

1.4.1 Global Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Orbotech

2.1.1 Orbotech Details

2.1.2 Orbotech Major Business

2.1.3 Orbotech SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Orbotech Product and Services

2.1.5 Orbotech Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Saki

2.2.1 Saki Details

2.2.2 Saki Major Business

2.2.3 Saki SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Saki Product and Services

2.2.5 Saki Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 KOH YOUNG

2.3.1 KOH YOUNG Details

2.3.2 KOH YOUNG Major Business

2.3.3 KOH YOUNG SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 KOH YOUNG Product and Services

2.3.5 KOH YOUNG Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Soonhan

2.4.1 Soonhan Details

2.4.2 Soonhan Major Business

2.4.3 Soonhan SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Soonhan Product and Services

2.4.5 Soonhan Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Vi Technology

2.5.1 Vi Technology Details

2.5.2 Vi Technology Major Business

2.5.3 Vi Technology SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Vi Technology Product and Services

2.5.5 Vi Technology Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Agilent

2.6.1 Agilent Details

2.6.2 Agilent Major Business

2.6.3 Agilent Product and Services

2.6.4 Agilent Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Cyberoptics

2.7.1 Cyberoptics Details

2.7.2 Cyberoptics Major Business

2.7.3 Cyberoptics Product and Services

2.7.4 Cyberoptics Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Viscom

2.8.1 Viscom Details

2.8.2 Viscom Major Business

2.8.3 Viscom Product and Services

2.8.4 Viscom Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Mirtec

2.9.1 Mirtec Details

2.9.2 Mirtec Major Business

2.9.3 Mirtec Product and Services

2.9.4 Mirtec Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Omron

2.10.1 Omron Details

2.10.2 Omron Major Business

2.10.3 Omron Product and Services

2.10.4 Omron Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Nordson

2.11.1 Nordson Details

2.11.2 Nordson Major Business

2.11.3 Nordson Product and Services

2.11.4 Nordson Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Takano

2.12.1 Takano Details

2.12.2 Takano Major Business

2.12.3 Takano Product and Services

2.12.4 Takano Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Camtek

2.13.1 Camtek Details

2.13.2 Camtek Major Business

2.13.3 Camtek Product and Services

2.13.4 Camtek Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 MJC

2.14.1 MJC Details

2.14.2 MJC Major Business

2.14.3 MJC Product and Services

2.14.4 MJC Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Flat Panel Display (FPD) Inspection Equipment Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG