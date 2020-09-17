Global Pump Casing Materials Market: Size,Share,Analysis,Regional Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Pump Casing Materials industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Pump Casing Materials and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Market Overview

The Pump Casing Materials market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Pump Casing Materials market is split by Type and Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Pump Casing Materials market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Pump Casing Materials markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Pump Casing Materials market.

Competitive Landscape and Pump Casing Materials Market Share Analysis

Pump Casing Materials competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue, market potential, global presence, Pump Casing Materials sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Pump Casing Materials sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Among other players domestic and global, Pump Casing Materials market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The key market players for global Pump Casing Materials market are listed below:

CP Pumpen

Sterling Pumps

KSB SE

HMS Group

NeoNickel

Zibo Qingdong Machinery Manufacturing

Sintech Pumps

Jindal Stainless Steel Corp Management Services

Wilo SE

Manufacturer’s Brass and Aluminum Foundry

Torell Pump

Market segment by Type, covers:

Stainless Steel

Carbon Steel

Cast Iron

Plastics

Others

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Barrel Pull-Out Pump

Circulating Pump

Can-Type Pump

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



Chapter 1, to describe Pump Casing Materials product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pump Casing Materials, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pump Casing Materials in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Pump Casing Materials competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Pump Casing Materials breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Pump Casing Materials market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pump Casing Materials sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pump Casing Materials Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Pump Casing Materials Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Stainless Steel

1.2.3 Carbon Steel

1.2.4 Cast Iron

1.2.5 Plastics

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Pump Casing Materials Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Barrel Pull-Out Pump

1.3.3 Circulating Pump

1.3.4 Can-Type Pump

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Pump Casing Materials Market

1.4.1 Global Pump Casing Materials Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 CP Pumpen

2.1.1 CP Pumpen Details

2.1.2 CP Pumpen Major Business

2.1.3 CP Pumpen SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 CP Pumpen Product and Services

2.1.5 CP Pumpen Pump Casing Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Sterling Pumps

2.2.1 Sterling Pumps Details

2.2.2 Sterling Pumps Major Business

2.2.3 Sterling Pumps SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Sterling Pumps Product and Services

2.2.5 Sterling Pumps Pump Casing Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 KSB SE

2.3.1 KSB SE Details

2.3.2 KSB SE Major Business

2.3.3 KSB SE SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 KSB SE Product and Services

2.3.5 KSB SE Pump Casing Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 HMS Group

2.4.1 HMS Group Details

2.4.2 HMS Group Major Business

2.4.3 HMS Group SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 HMS Group Product and Services

2.4.5 HMS Group Pump Casing Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 NeoNickel

2.5.1 NeoNickel Details

2.5.2 NeoNickel Major Business

2.5.3 NeoNickel SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 NeoNickel Product and Services

2.5.5 NeoNickel Pump Casing Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Zibo Qingdong Machinery Manufacturing

2.6.1 Zibo Qingdong Machinery Manufacturing Details

2.6.2 Zibo Qingdong Machinery Manufacturing Major Business

2.6.3 Zibo Qingdong Machinery Manufacturing Product and Services

2.6.4 Zibo Qingdong Machinery Manufacturing Pump Casing Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Sintech Pumps

2.7.1 Sintech Pumps Details

2.7.2 Sintech Pumps Major Business

2.7.3 Sintech Pumps Product and Services

2.7.4 Sintech Pumps Pump Casing Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Jindal Stainless Steel Corp Management Services

2.8.1 Jindal Stainless Steel Corp Management Services Details

2.8.2 Jindal Stainless Steel Corp Management Services Major Business

2.8.3 Jindal Stainless Steel Corp Management Services Product and Services

2.8.4 Jindal Stainless Steel Corp Management Services Pump Casing Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Wilo SE

2.9.1 Wilo SE Details

2.9.2 Wilo SE Major Business

2.9.3 Wilo SE Product and Services

2.9.4 Wilo SE Pump Casing Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Manufacturer’s Brass and Aluminum Foundry

2.10.1 Manufacturer’s Brass and Aluminum Foundry Details

2.10.2 Manufacturer’s Brass and Aluminum Foundry Major Business

2.10.3 Manufacturer’s Brass and Aluminum Foundry Product and Services

2.10.4 Manufacturer’s Brass and Aluminum Foundry Pump Casing Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Torell Pump

2.11.1 Torell Pump Details

2.11.2 Torell Pump Major Business

2.11.3 Torell Pump Product and Services

2.11.4 Torell Pump Pump Casing Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Pump Casing Materials Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Pump Casing Materials Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Pump Casing Materials Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Pump Casing Materials Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Pump Casing Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Pump Casing Materials Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Pump Casing Materials Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Pump Casing Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Pump Casing Materials Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Pump Casing Materials Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Pump Casing Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Pump Casing Materials Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Pump Casing Materials Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Pump Casing Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Pump Casing Materials Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Pump Casing Materials Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Pump Casing Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Pump Casing Materials Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Pump Casing Materials Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Pump Casing Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Pump Casing Materials Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Pump Casing Materials Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Pump Casing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Pump Casing Materials Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Pump Casing Materials Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Pump Casing Materials Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Pump Casing Materials Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Pump Casing Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Pump Casing Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Pump Casing Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Pump Casing Materials Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Pump Casing Materials Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Pump Casing Materials Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Pump Casing Materials Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Pump Casing Materials Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Pump Casing Materials Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Pump Casing Materials Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Pump Casing Materials Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Pump Casing Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Pump Casing Materials Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Pump Casing Materials Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Pump Casing Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Pump Casing Materials Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

