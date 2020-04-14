Surgical Microscope Market Projected to reach $818 million by 2022 | ACCU-SCOPE, TAKAGI SEIKO, Alltion (Wuzhou), ARRI

The world surgical microscope market was valued at $447 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $818 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The world surgical microscope market is expected to grow rapidly due to rise in prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, chronic diseases, and ENT disorders coupled with rapidly growing geriatric population. However, high pricing of these equipment and sale of used equipment are some of the factors that restrain the growth of the market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: ACCU-SCOPE, Inc., TAKAGI SEIKO CO., LTD., Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd., ARRI AG, Carl Zeiss, Haag-Streit U.S., Leica Microsystem GmbH, Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Topcon Medical Systems, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Global Surgical Corporation

Elementary operational microscope is an optical, mechanical, electrical device, or a combination of lenses, which provides magnification, stereoscopic vision, and illuminated image of an object during microsurgery. As the need for visual aids in surgery has become indispensable, existing basic microscopes are inefficient during surgeries. Surgical microscope is a solution to present problem of complex and difficult surgical interventions. The common examples of procedures that use surgical microscope include endodontic retreatment and anastomosis among others. The basic characteristic of an operational microscope is its design, which facilitates ease of operations to surgeons. The other parameters that define a surgical microscope are stereoscopic visualization, illuminating system for illuminating the operating field evenly, a stable but mobile stand with balanced suspensions, a magnification changer, higher focal length for operating in depth.

Based on application, the market is segmented into dentistry, ENT, gynecology & urology, neurosurgery & spine surgery, oncology, ophthalmology, plastic, and reconstructive surgeries. The ophthalmology segment dominated with one-fourth shares in the global market revenue measured in 2015. ENT segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR by 2022, closely followed by plastic & reconstructive surgery and oncology, respectively.

Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and outpatient facilities. The out-patient facilities contributed three fourth to the total revenue of global surgical microscopes market estimated in 2015 and expected to grow at higher CAGR due to growing healthcare infrastructure in developing economies such as India and China. On the basis of price range the market is segmented into low-range, mid-range, and premium range. The low-range surgical microscope market dominated the market in 2015 and is expected to remain predominant while growing at higher CAGR when compared with others.

For more clarity on the real potential of the Surgical Microscopes market for the forecast period 2021–2027, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

