Industrial Gloves Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2026 by Honeywell International Inc., SHOWA, Ansell Healthcare, Superior Glove

Industrial gloves market, in terms of revenue, was evaluated at $4,912.9 million in 2014 and is estimated to garner $9,774.5 million by 2020 growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period. The increasing awareness about work safety, increasing variety of threats to the personnel, rapidly growing food processing industry and rising demand for high dexterity gloves, are some of the key factors that drive the growth of the world industrial gloves market during the analysis period. In addition, the outbreak of various epidemics such as swine flu, ebola among others resulting in increased use of gloves in product protection applications is significantly fostering the demand in the industrial gloves market.

Honeywell International Inc., SHOWA, Inc., Ansell Healthcare, Superior Glove, Shamrock Manufacturing Company Inc., Towa Corporation

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Industrial Gloves market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Industrial Gloves market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Industrial Gloves market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

