2020-2026 Oilfield Communications Market is Growing $6.81 Billion of Industry Revenue Led by Airspan Networks, Baker Huges Incorporated, Ceragon Networks, Commscope Holding Company, Commtel Networks, Huawei Technologies

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Oilfield communications – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2026”, the global oilfield communications market is expected to reach US$ 6812.7 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.74% during the forecast period 2019-2026.

Oilfield Communications Market to 2026 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service (Managed Services and Professional Services); Communication Network Technology (Tetra Network, Fiber-Optic based Communication Network, Microwave Communication Network, Cellular Communication Network, and VSAT Communication Network); Field Sit (Onshore Communications and Offshore Communications); and Solution (Midstream Communication Solutions, Downstream Communication Solutions, and Upstream Communication Solutions)

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004489

In the recent few years, oilfield communications market has noticed noteworthy M&A and partnership activity. Some of the significant deals include, in 2019 Airspan Networks Inc. and CTIconnect collaborated to Help Wisp’s and Rural Carriers. This partnership is expected to give their clienteles access to the leading edge and entire range of the Airspan portfolio of products and services, while leveraging the strong market position of CTIconnect. In the similar year, another initaitaive is taken by CertifiedSafety and RigNet Inc. In this, both the companies has signed a partnership agreement to introduce a new, state-of-the-art solution that integrates CertifiedSafety’s “SmartConnect” connected worker solution with RigNet’s IntelieLive platform. Another initiative in respect to acquisition is undertaken by CommScope completed its acquisition of ARRIS International plc. Through this acquisition, CommScope is anticipated to drive profitable growth in new markets and shape the future of wired and wireless communications in 2019.

Based on communication network technologies, the VSAT communication network is expected to dominate the oilfield communications market during the forecast period followed by fiber optic-based communication network and tetra network. The VSAT communication network captures a significant share of the oilfield communications network market and is growing continuously due to plenty of VSAT solutions are provided for oil industry such as telephony, Internet, SCADA/M2M services, file transfer, and VPN services. These services are used by exploration teams, drilling crews, production teams, oil refineries, tanker fleets, pipeline operators, remote offices, and various offshore applications.

GLOBAL OILFIELD COMMUNICATIONS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Oilfield communications Market – By Services

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Global Oilfield communications Market – By Communication Network Technologies

• Tetra Network

• Fiber Optic-Based Communication Network

• Microwave Communication Network

• Cellular Communication Network

• VSAT Communication Network

Global Oilfield communications Market – By Field Site

• Onshore Communications

• Offshore Communications

Global Oilfield communications Market – By Solution

• Midstream Communication Solutions

• Downstream Communication Solutions

• Upstream Communication Solutions

Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004489

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com