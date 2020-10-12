2020 Global Market Analysis on Digital Freight Forwarder Industry

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Digital Freight Forwarder industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Digital Freight Forwarder and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH indicates that the global Digital Freight Forwarder market is expected to surge at a steady rate in the coming years, as economies flourish. The research report, titled [Global Digital Freight Forwarder Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025], provides a comprehensive review of the global market. Analysts have identified the key drivers and restraints in the overall market. They have studied the historical milestones achieved by the global Digital Freight Forwarder market and emerging trends. A comparison of the two has enabled the analysts to draw a potential trajectory of the global Digital Freight Forwarder market for the forecast period.

The report is objective in nature but includes valuable comments by subject-matter experts. The commentary is essential to the research report as it authenticates and affirms the findings listed by the research analysts. The investigative approach of the research report allows the readers to get a detailed understanding of the finest nuances affecting the market dynamics. The report on the global Digital Freight Forwarder market opens a discussion about of the changing economy, governing policies, and political shifts that are expected to shape the market.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Digital Freight Forwarder Market Research Report:

iContainers

Shypple

FreightAmigo Services Limited

Forto (Freighthub)

Kuehne + Nagel

Flexport

Expeditors (FLEET)

CMA CGM

Maersk (Twill)

Zencargo

Regions Covered in the Global Digital Freight Forwarder Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

Analysts have used a SWOT analysis and a Porter’s five forces analysis to evaluate the global Digital Freight Forwarder market thoroughly. Both these tools ensure accurate assessment of the market, including the intensity of the competitive rivalry present in the market. This analysis enables readers to address a wide range of business issues and come to logical conclusions that can be used for making well-informed decisions.

For further clarity, the analysts have provided segmentation of the global market on the basis of technology, application, product, and region. Each segment is explained through a chapter, which has been worded with careful thought to the ever-changing market dynamics. The research report also includes a chapter on companies, which includes their profiles. This chapter details the progress made by the companies so far and their expansion plans for the near future.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Digital Freight Forwarder market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Digital Freight Forwarder market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Digital Freight Forwarder market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Digital Freight Forwarder Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Freight Forwarder

1.2 Classification of Digital Freight Forwarder by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Software

1.2.4 Services

1.3 Global Digital Freight Forwarder Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Large Enterprises

1.3.3 SMEs

1.4 Global Digital Freight Forwarder Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Digital Freight Forwarder Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Digital Freight Forwarder (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Digital Freight Forwarder Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Digital Freight Forwarder Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Digital Freight Forwarder Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Digital Freight Forwarder Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Digital Freight Forwarder Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 iContainers

2.1.1 iContainers Details

2.1.2 iContainers Major Business

2.1.3 iContainers SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 iContainers Product and Services

2.1.5 iContainers Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Shypple

2.2.1 Shypple Details

2.2.2 Shypple Major Business

2.2.3 Shypple SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Shypple Product and Services

2.2.5 Shypple Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 FreightAmigo Services Limited

2.3.1 FreightAmigo Services Limited Details

2.3.2 FreightAmigo Services Limited Major Business

2.3.3 FreightAmigo Services Limited SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 FreightAmigo Services Limited Product and Services

2.3.5 FreightAmigo Services Limited Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Forto (Freighthub)

2.4.1 Forto (Freighthub) Details

2.4.2 Forto (Freighthub) Major Business

2.4.3 Forto (Freighthub) SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Forto (Freighthub) Product and Services

2.4.5 Forto (Freighthub) Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Kuehne + Nagel

2.5.1 Kuehne + Nagel Details

2.5.2 Kuehne + Nagel Major Business

2.5.3 Kuehne + Nagel SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Kuehne + Nagel Product and Services

2.5.5 Kuehne + Nagel Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Flexport

2.6.1 Flexport Details

2.6.2 Flexport Major Business

2.6.3 Flexport Product and Services

2.6.4 Flexport Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Expeditors (FLEET)

2.7.1 Expeditors (FLEET) Details

2.7.2 Expeditors (FLEET) Major Business

2.7.3 Expeditors (FLEET) Product and Services

2.7.4 Expeditors (FLEET) Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 CMA CGM

2.8.1 CMA CGM Details

2.8.2 CMA CGM Major Business

2.8.3 CMA CGM Product and Services

2.8.4 CMA CGM Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Maersk (Twill)

2.9.1 Maersk (Twill) Details

2.9.2 Maersk (Twill) Major Business

2.9.3 Maersk (Twill) Product and Services

2.9.4 Maersk (Twill) Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Zencargo

2.10.1 Zencargo Details

2.10.2 Zencargo Major Business

2.10.3 Zencargo Product and Services

2.10.4 Zencargo Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Digital Freight Forwarder Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Digital Freight Forwarder Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Digital Freight Forwarder by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Digital Freight Forwarder Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Software Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Services Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Digital Freight Forwarder Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Digital Freight Forwarder Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 SMEs Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Digital Freight Forwarder Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Digital Freight Forwarder Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Digital Freight Forwarder Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Digital Freight Forwarder Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

