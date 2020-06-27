A New Future Market Insights Study Analyses Growth of Antimicrobial Additives Market in Light of the Global Corona Virus Outbreak

FMI study offers a 10-year forecast for the global antimicrobial additives market between 2015 and 2025. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8% during the projected period. The study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends across the globe that are expected to influence the current status and future prospects of the antimicrobial additives market over the forecast period.

The Future Market Insights report examines the global antimicrobial additives market for the period 2015–2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the developments made in the global antimicrobial additives market and conduct quantitative assessment of the market across various application, end-use and regional market segments.

Antimicrobial additives or agents are chemical ingredients typically utilised in definite proportions to prevent fungal, bacterial and algal growth in materials exposed to high levels of moisture, ultra violet radiation or unsanitary conditions.

On the basis of applications, the antimicrobial additives market is segmented into:

Paints and coatings

Inks

Paper

Plastics

Fabric / textile

Silicone and rubber

Other applications

On the basis of end use industry, the antimicrobial additives market is segmented into:

Building and construction

Healthcare

Automotive

Electronics

Food and beverages

Other end use industries

On the basis of regions, the global antimicrobial additives market is segmented into:

Asia Pacific

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Japan

To understand and assess the market opportunities and trends, the report is categorically split into sections such as market overview, analysis by end use industry, analysis by application, analysis by region and competition landscape. Each section discusses about the qualitative and quantitative aspects [N1] of the global antimicrobial additives market.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition[N2] , drivers, restraints, opportunities and key trends in the market. Next section includes market analysis, by end use industry, followed by application and regional analysis.

All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various segments covering present scenario and future prospects. The report considers 2014 as base year with market numbers estimated for the year 2015; meanwhile, the forecast has been done [N3] from 2015 onwards.

To calculate the market size, the report considers average price of antimicrobial additives across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split, by application and end use, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive atapt[N4] market estimates. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue as well as volume of antimicrobial additives. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involvessizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on supply side, demand side and dynamics of the parent market. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities inthe antimicrobial additives market.

As previously highlighted, the market for antimicrobial additives is split into various sub categories based on region, end use and application. All these sub segments or categories have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in antimicrobial additives market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of antimicrobial additives market by region, end use and application, and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the antimicrobial additives market.

In the final section of the report, the antimicrobial additives market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers across the value chain, their presence in antimicrobial additives product portfolio and key differentiators. Some of the market players featured in the section include:

AkzoNobel N.V.

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Sanitized AG

SteriTouch Ltd.

BioCote Ltd.

Life Material Technologies Ltd.

Momentive Performance Material Inc.

Clariant [N5] Chemicals India Ltd.

Nanobiomatters Industries S.L.

