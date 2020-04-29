Acrylates Market to Witness 4.9% CAGR during 2019–2024

The construction industry across the globe, particularly in emerging economies, is witnessing rapid growth, which is primarily ascribed to the rising population and surging urbanization rate. In order to cater to the needs of this growing population, countries are increasingly spending on infrastructural development. The construction activities including construction of high-rise buildings and refurbishment and renovation of old building are further growing due to the rapid economic growth in a number of countries. These activities are creating a growing demand for paints and coatings to provide protection and an aesthetic appeal to the buildings.

The requirement for acrylate-based paints and coating is increasing especially, owing to their high durability, zero concentration of volatile organic compounds, and stability at high temperatures. Acrylates are chemicals agents that are composed of methacrylic acid and acrylic acid building blocks. They are nonsurfactant suspending agents having anti-static, binding, and film-forming abilities. According to a P&S Intelligence report, the global acrylates market reached a value of $10,949.9 million in 2018 and is expected to generate a revenue of $12,593.8 million by 2024, progressing at a 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). Other than paints & coatings, acrylates also find applications in leather chemicals, adhesives & sealants, textile chemicals, and acrylic fibers.

Different types of acrylates which are used in these applications are methyl acetate, butyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate, and 2-ethylhexyl acrylate. Butyl acrylates were the most in demand in the past since they are extensively used in latex paint formulations containing acrylic polymers, attributed to its sunlight resistance and low-temperature stability. In addition to this, researchers are also focusing on the development of bio-based acrylates. This is because of the fact that primary acrylates are associated with allergic skin diseases. The non-toxic profile and renewability of bio-based products.

Geographical Segmentation of Acrylates Market

In terms of value, APAC is forecast to hold over 70.0% share in the global acrylates market by 2024. This is mainly attributed to the rising demand for acrylic products from the construction and automotive industries, due to the rising population, swift urbanization, and increasing disposable income in China, India, South Korea, and Japan.

China was the largest acrylates market in 2018, owing to the high demand for acrylates in architectural coatings, automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings, and special-purpose construction coatings. The country has high-volume integrated manufacturing capabilities, due to low-cost raw material and labor. This, coupled with the high downstream demand, leads to the heavy usage of acrylates in the country.

Competitive Landscape of Acrylates Market

The acrylates market is moderately consolidated in nature, and BASF SE, Dow Inc., Arkema Group, Formosa Plastics Corporation, and SunVic Chemical Holdings Limited are some of the major players engaged in the production of acrylates.

Some other important players operating in the acrylates market are Jiangsu Sanmu Group, China National Petroleum Corporation, Shenyang Chemical Co. Ltd., and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.