Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Size, Share Growth, Trends, Demand, Applications,Industry Strategies | P&S Intelligence

The market is experiencing growth due to the rising geriatric population, growing pipeline for AMD therapeutics, surging chronic disease prevalence, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Age-related macular degeneration is a retinal disorder, which is indicated by changes in the fundus of the eye. It commonly affects the elderly, in which, first, the central vision becomes blurred, which ultimately leads to blindness.

Based on type, the AMD market is bifurcated into wet AMD and dry AMD. Between the two, during the historical period (2012–2015), the larger revenue in the market was generated by the wet AMD type. This type of AMD is caused due to the abnormal growth of blood vessels from the choroid layer, which is situated beneath the macula. It is also known as neovascular macular degeneration, and even though it accounts for only 10–15% of AMD cases, it is expected to be the faster growing category in the forecast period.

The age-related macular degeneration market is classified into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World, based on region. In 2015, the highest value share in the market was held by the North American region. This was attributed to the rising prevalence of conditions, such as obesity and hypertension. Further, the presence of major pharmaceutical companies supports the regional market growth. In 2022, with high healthcare expenditure of countries in the region, it is predicted to hold more than 90.0% of the market share.

The age-related macular degeneration market is growing due to the rising geriatric population. Old age is one of the major risk factors of the disease, which may lead to visual impairment, and eventually complete blindness. A report on global aging population was published by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, which mentioned that the global population of people in the 60 and above age group, is growing at a high rate. The share of geriatric population by 2050 is predicted to grow to 21.1% from 11.7% in 2013.

With the rising awareness about the disease, more funding is being allocated in the research and development of AMD therapeutics. This is resulting in the increase in the number of AMD pipeline drugs. Currently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved any drug in the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market for dry AMD. Therefore, the need to investigate more compounds with possible therapeutics properties is rising. Some of the major investigational compounds in the market are Roche/Genentech’s lampalizumab, MacuCLEAR’s MC1101, and Allergan’s brimonide implant.

Therefore, the market for AMD is predicted to register remarkable growth in the forecast period with the rising prevalence of this disease and surging geriatric population.

