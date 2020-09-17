AI Chatbots Industry Data Statistics Analysis by 2020-2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the AI Chatbots industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on AI Chatbots and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on AI Chatbots Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global AI Chatbots players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-AI-Chatbots_p495286.html

Market Insights

The worldwide market for AI Chatbots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Regional Insights

The global market for image recognition is assessed based on the markets present across regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for image recognition applications, and increasing AI Chatbots budgets in the region.

Competitive Insights

The significant development in the AI Chatbots sector and partnerships between the players in the market is contributing to the market growth. Some of the major companies in the region are

IBM

Kore.ai

Nuance Communications

[24]7.ai

Inbenta

Google

AIVO

LogMeIn

AWS

Gupshup

SmartBots.ai

Yellow Messenger

Chatfuel

CogniCor Technologies

Passage AI

Market Segment by Type, covers

Messengers

Web Widgets

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Customization Service of the Report :

Global Info Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Table of Content

1 AI Chatbots Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of AI Chatbots

1.2 Classification of AI Chatbots by Type

1.2.1 Global AI Chatbots Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global AI Chatbots Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Messengers

1.2.4 Web Widgets

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global AI Chatbots Market by End User

1.3.1 Overview: Global AI Chatbots Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Large Enterprises

1.3.3 SMEs

1.4 Global AI Chatbots Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global AI Chatbots Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of AI Chatbots (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) AI Chatbots Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) AI Chatbots Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) AI Chatbots Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) AI Chatbots Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) AI Chatbots Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 IBM

2.1.1 IBM Details

2.1.2 IBM Major Business

2.1.3 IBM SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 IBM Product and Services

2.1.5 IBM AI Chatbots Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Kore.ai

2.2.1 Kore.ai Details

2.2.2 Kore.ai Major Business

2.2.3 Kore.ai SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Kore.ai Product and Services

2.2.5 Kore.ai AI Chatbots Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Nuance Communications

2.3.1 Nuance Communications Details

2.3.2 Nuance Communications Major Business

2.3.3 Nuance Communications SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Nuance Communications Product and Services

2.3.5 Nuance Communications AI Chatbots Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 [24]7.ai

2.4.1 [24]7.ai Details

2.4.2 [24]7.ai Major Business

2.4.3 [24]7.ai SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 [24]7.ai Product and Services

2.4.5 [24]7.ai AI Chatbots Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Inbenta

2.5.1 Inbenta Details

2.5.2 Inbenta Major Business

2.5.3 Inbenta SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Inbenta Product and Services

2.5.5 Inbenta AI Chatbots Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Google

2.6.1 Google Details

2.6.2 Google Major Business

2.6.3 Google Product and Services

2.6.4 Google AI Chatbots Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 AIVO

2.7.1 AIVO Details

2.7.2 AIVO Major Business

2.7.3 AIVO Product and Services

2.7.4 AIVO AI Chatbots Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 LogMeIn

2.8.1 LogMeIn Details

2.8.2 LogMeIn Major Business

2.8.3 LogMeIn Product and Services

2.8.4 LogMeIn AI Chatbots Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 AWS

2.9.1 AWS Details

2.9.2 AWS Major Business

2.9.3 AWS Product and Services

2.9.4 AWS AI Chatbots Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Gupshup

2.10.1 Gupshup Details

2.10.2 Gupshup Major Business

2.10.3 Gupshup Product and Services

2.10.4 Gupshup AI Chatbots Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 SmartBots.ai

2.11.1 SmartBots.ai Details

2.11.2 SmartBots.ai Major Business

2.11.3 SmartBots.ai Product and Services

2.11.4 SmartBots.ai AI Chatbots Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Yellow Messenger

2.12.1 Yellow Messenger Details

2.12.2 Yellow Messenger Major Business

2.12.3 Yellow Messenger Product and Services

2.12.4 Yellow Messenger AI Chatbots Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Chatfuel

2.13.1 Chatfuel Details

2.13.2 Chatfuel Major Business

2.13.3 Chatfuel Product and Services

2.13.4 Chatfuel AI Chatbots Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 CogniCor Technologies

2.14.1 CogniCor Technologies Details

2.14.2 CogniCor Technologies Major Business

2.14.3 CogniCor Technologies Product and Services

2.14.4 CogniCor Technologies AI Chatbots Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Passage AI

2.15.1 Passage AI Details

2.15.2 Passage AI Major Business

2.15.3 Passage AI Product and Services

2.15.4 Passage AI AI Chatbots Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global AI Chatbots Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 AI Chatbots Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 AI Chatbots Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global AI Chatbots Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America AI Chatbots Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America AI Chatbots Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe AI Chatbots Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe AI Chatbots Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific AI Chatbots Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific AI Chatbots Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America AI Chatbots Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America AI Chatbots Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue AI Chatbots by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa AI Chatbots Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa AI Chatbots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global AI Chatbots Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global AI Chatbots Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Messengers Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Web Widgets Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global AI Chatbots Market Segment by End User

11.1 Global AI Chatbots Revenue Market Share by End User (2015-2020)

11.2 AI Chatbots Market Forecast by End User (2019-2024)

11.3 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 SMEs Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global AI Chatbots Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global AI Chatbots Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global AI Chatbots Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America AI Chatbots Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe AI Chatbots Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific AI Chatbots Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America AI Chatbots Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa AI Chatbots Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG