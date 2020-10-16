AI Consulting Services Market 2020: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the AI Consulting Services industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on AI Consulting Services and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has lately published a new report titled, *Global AI Consulting Services Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025*. The researchers have offered a broad understanding of the industry with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces.

At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

With an aim to broaden the overall picture, the report has segregated the industry based on varied segments including product type, application, and end user. These segments are analysed on the basis of CGAR, size, share, production, and consumption. Geographical analysis is also done by the industry experts, wherein key regions and their growth potential have been studied. This will assist the companies to identify profit-making opportunities in these regions.

Complete profiling of the key players including __IBM, Adastra, Chatbots.Studio, Google, Opex Analytics, Salesforce.com, Sofbang, Centric Consulting, Accenture, ADDO AI, Eigen Innovations_ is mapped by the report. Besides that, industry experts and researchers have studied the competitive scenario by stressing on the key strategic initiatives adopted by the industry participants. This report will serve as a key instrument for the vendors to gain an inclusive understanding of the present and future scenario of the industry.

What the Report has to Offer?

Size Forecasts: The report has analysed the industry based on the value and volume over the projected period. Other important parameters including price, capacity, cost, revenue, gross margin, sales revenue, and production are also looked into

Future Prospects: The report sheds light on the lucrative business prospects that may prove promising for the players to make future investment

Trend Analysis: The readers will gain an insight into the upcoming trends and developments that may take place in the coming future

Segmental Analysis: Segments such as application, product type, and end user, along with their contribution to the overall industry size, are analysed by the researchers in this section

Regional Analysis: Here, the report examines the present and upcoming developments in varied regions and respective countries

Competitive Analysis: The report here discusses about the key strategic initiatives considered by the key players to sustain their hold. This analysis will surely help the competitors in planning their activities ahead

Table of Content

1 AI Consulting Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of AI Consulting Services

1.2 Classification of AI Consulting Services by Type

1.2.1 Global AI Consulting Services Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global AI Consulting Services Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Automation Consulting

1.2.4 Analytics Consulting

1.2.5 Digital Transformation Strategy Formulation

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global AI Consulting Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global AI Consulting Services Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 E-commerce

1.3.4 Government

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Telecommunication

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global AI Consulting Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global AI Consulting Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of AI Consulting Services (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) AI Consulting Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) AI Consulting Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) AI Consulting Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) AI Consulting Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) AI Consulting Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 IBM

2.1.1 IBM Details

2.1.2 IBM Major Business

2.1.3 IBM SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 IBM Product and Services

2.1.5 IBM AI Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Adastra

2.2.1 Adastra Details

2.2.2 Adastra Major Business

2.2.3 Adastra SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Adastra Product and Services

2.2.5 Adastra AI Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Chatbots.Studio

2.3.1 Chatbots.Studio Details

2.3.2 Chatbots.Studio Major Business

2.3.3 Chatbots.Studio SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Chatbots.Studio Product and Services

2.3.5 Chatbots.Studio AI Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Google

2.4.1 Google Details

2.4.2 Google Major Business

2.4.3 Google SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Google Product and Services

2.4.5 Google AI Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Opex Analytics

2.5.1 Opex Analytics Details

2.5.2 Opex Analytics Major Business

2.5.3 Opex Analytics SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Opex Analytics Product and Services

2.5.5 Opex Analytics AI Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Salesforce.com

2.6.1 Salesforce.com Details

2.6.2 Salesforce.com Major Business

2.6.3 Salesforce.com Product and Services

2.6.4 Salesforce.com AI Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Sofbang

2.7.1 Sofbang Details

2.7.2 Sofbang Major Business

2.7.3 Sofbang Product and Services

2.7.4 Sofbang AI Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Centric Consulting

2.8.1 Centric Consulting Details

2.8.2 Centric Consulting Major Business

2.8.3 Centric Consulting Product and Services

2.8.4 Centric Consulting AI Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Accenture

2.9.1 Accenture Details

2.9.2 Accenture Major Business

2.9.3 Accenture Product and Services

2.9.4 Accenture AI Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 ADDO AI

2.10.1 ADDO AI Details

2.10.2 ADDO AI Major Business

2.10.3 ADDO AI Product and Services

2.10.4 ADDO AI AI Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Eigen Innovations

2.11.1 Eigen Innovations Details

2.11.2 Eigen Innovations Major Business

2.11.3 Eigen Innovations Product and Services

2.11.4 Eigen Innovations AI Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global AI Consulting Services Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 AI Consulting Services Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 AI Consulting Services Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global AI Consulting Services Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America AI Consulting Services Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America AI Consulting Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe AI Consulting Services Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe AI Consulting Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific AI Consulting Services Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific AI Consulting Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America AI Consulting Services Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America AI Consulting Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue AI Consulting Services by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa AI Consulting Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa AI Consulting Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global AI Consulting Services Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global AI Consulting Services Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Automation Consulting Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Analytics Consulting Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Digital Transformation Strategy Formulation Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.6 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global AI Consulting Services Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global AI Consulting Services Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 AI Consulting Services Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 BFSI Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 E-commerce Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Government Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Healthcare Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.7 Telecommunication Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.8 Others Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global AI Consulting Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global AI Consulting Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global AI Consulting Services Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America AI Consulting Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe AI Consulting Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific AI Consulting Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America AI Consulting Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa AI Consulting Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

