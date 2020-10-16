AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Scope of the Report:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers :

Siemens Healthineers

IBM Corporation

Arterys

Nuance Communication

Bay Labs

Koninklijke Philips

Alibaba Cloud

Zebra Medical Vision

Samsung Electronics

NVIDIA

Neusoft

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Software

Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hospitals

R&D centers

Laboratories and Diagnostic centers

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



Chapter 1, to describe AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging

1.2 Classification of AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging by Type

1.2.1 Global AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Software

1.2.4 Service

1.3 Global AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 R&D centers

1.3.4 Laboratories and Diagnostic centers

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Siemens Healthineers

2.1.1 Siemens Healthineers Details

2.1.2 Siemens Healthineers Major Business

2.1.3 Siemens Healthineers SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Siemens Healthineers Product and Services

2.1.5 Siemens Healthineers AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 IBM Corporation

2.2.1 IBM Corporation Details

2.2.2 IBM Corporation Major Business

2.2.3 IBM Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 IBM Corporation Product and Services

2.2.5 IBM Corporation AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Arterys

2.3.1 Arterys Details

2.3.2 Arterys Major Business

2.3.3 Arterys SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Arterys Product and Services

2.3.5 Arterys AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Nuance Communication

2.4.1 Nuance Communication Details

2.4.2 Nuance Communication Major Business

2.4.3 Nuance Communication SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Nuance Communication Product and Services

2.4.5 Nuance Communication AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Bay Labs

2.5.1 Bay Labs Details

2.5.2 Bay Labs Major Business

2.5.3 Bay Labs SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Bay Labs Product and Services

2.5.5 Bay Labs AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Koninklijke Philips

2.6.1 Koninklijke Philips Details

2.6.2 Koninklijke Philips Major Business

2.6.3 Koninklijke Philips Product and Services

2.6.4 Koninklijke Philips AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Alibaba Cloud

2.7.1 Alibaba Cloud Details

2.7.2 Alibaba Cloud Major Business

2.7.3 Alibaba Cloud Product and Services

2.7.4 Alibaba Cloud AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Zebra Medical Vision

2.8.1 Zebra Medical Vision Details

2.8.2 Zebra Medical Vision Major Business

2.8.3 Zebra Medical Vision Product and Services

2.8.4 Zebra Medical Vision AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Samsung Electronics

2.9.1 Samsung Electronics Details

2.9.2 Samsung Electronics Major Business

2.9.3 Samsung Electronics Product and Services

2.9.4 Samsung Electronics AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 NVIDIA

2.10.1 NVIDIA Details

2.10.2 NVIDIA Major Business

2.10.3 NVIDIA Product and Services

2.10.4 NVIDIA AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Neusoft

2.11.1 Neusoft Details

2.11.2 Neusoft Major Business

2.11.3 Neusoft Product and Services

2.11.4 Neusoft AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Software Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Service Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hospitals Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 R&D centers Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Laboratories and Diagnostic centers Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Others Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa AI-enabled Diagnostic Imaging Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

