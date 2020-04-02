AI Recruitment Market 2019-2027 / Growth, Trends And Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the AI Recruitment market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the AI Recruitment market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the AI Recruitment market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the AI Recruitment market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service & product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the AI Recruitment market by segmenting the market based on offerings, end-user, applications, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

AI helps in addressing the issues like saving the time of recruiters in screening & interviewing the applicants. Moreover, it assists the firms or recruiters in enhancing the quality of employee hires. Nevertheless, the low presence of personnel in the AI recruitment & low level of awareness about AI recruitment tools can pose a threat to the AI recruitment industry over the forecast period. Moreover, lack of proactiveness displayed by the firms in accepting new technologies by the sourcing & recruitment personnel along with low availability of technically skilled recruiters can hinder the market expansion.

Based on offering, the market is sectored into Solutions and Services. In terms of end-user, the industry for AI recruitment is classified into Recruitment Firms and Enterprises. Application-wise, the market is divided into Job Campaigning, Process Automation, Candidate Communication & Assistance (Chatbot), and Candidate Screening & Rediscovery.

Some of the key players in the market include Beamery, Brilent, Inc., Entelo, Inc., Gloat, Hackajob Ltd., Harver B.V., Hiretual, Ideal, Jobiak, Leoforce, LLC, Mya Systems, Inc., PandoLogic, Inc., Paradox, RampUp, INC, Recruitment Smart Technologies, Restless Bandit, Inc., TextRecruit LLC, Uncommon, Inc., Vanator, Wade & Wendy, Inc., Woo, and XOR.

