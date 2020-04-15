Airport Surveillance Radar Market to Grow with an Extravagant Level of Growth by 2027 | BAE Systems, Collins Aerospace, Harris Corp, Indra Sistemas, S.A

This market research report administers a broad view of the Airport Surveillance Radar Market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Airport Surveillance Radar Market growth in terms of revenue.

Airport surveillance radar is a very crucial part of modern-day airports. Airport surveillance radars assist the air traffic controllers in managing aircraft movements, it can control the air traffic inside a radius of 30 to 50 nautical miles (56 to 93 km) of the air terminal and can track aircraft at altitudes up to 20,000-25,000 feet. In today’s era, most of the airports have implemented satellite-based technologies in order to improve air navigation surveillance and airport navigation radar systems. The surveillance radar system consists of primary radar and secondary surveillance radar. The primary radar detects an aircraft location by microwaves reflected to the reception equipment from the aircraft’s surface. The secondary surveillance radar interacts with the aircraft and transmits information such as the airplane’s ID and elevation. These radar systems are also important to alert the aircraft about safety, security and extreme weather conditions.

A detailed SWOT analysis of Airport Surveillance Radar Market provides strategic intelligence on Strengths and weaknesses of key players operating in this market, Category and country prospects for growth, Challenges and intimidations from current competition and future growth prospects, Global and regional market positions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Airport Surveillance Radar Market from 2018 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Airport Surveillance Radar Market by component, solution, type, application, and geography from 2018 – 2025

Forecast and analysis of Airport Surveillance Radar Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

BAE Systems plc

-Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corp.)

-Harris Corporation

-Indra Sistemas, S.A.

-Intelcan Technosystems Inc.

-Leonardo S.p.A

-Lockheed Martin Corporation

-Northrop Grumman Corporation

-Raytheon Company

-Thales Group

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Airport Surveillance Radar Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of component, solution, type, application, and geography are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Airport Surveillance Radar Market through the segments and sub-segments.

The “Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Airport surveillance radar industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Airport surveillance radar market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The global Airport surveillance radar market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading airport surveillance radar market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Airport surveillance radar market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as primary radar and secondary radar. Further, based on application, the market is divided into civil airports and military airports.

The report analyzes factors affecting Airport surveillance radar market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis for airport surveillance radar market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five forces analysis on a global scenario. Also, key Airport Surveillance Radar Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION

KEY TAKEAWAYS

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Airport Surveillance Radar Market LANDSCAPE

Airport Surveillance Radar Market – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

Airport Surveillance Radar Market – GLOBAL ANALYSIS

Airport Surveillance Radar Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

Airport Surveillance Radar Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – Application

Airport Surveillance Radar Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

Airport Surveillance Radar Market, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

APPENDIX

