Anthraquinone Market Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis during Forecast 2017 – 2025

Anthraquinone Market: Introduction

Anthraquinone, also known as anthracenedione or dioxoanthracene, is an aromatic organic compound. It is generally referred to one particular kind of isomer i.e., 9,10-anthraquinone with International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) name anthracene-9,10-dione. Anthraquinone set up the largest group quinones, which are found in red or purple pigment. This particular substance is manufactured using two different methods. The first method includes oxidizing anthracene in the presence of a chromic acid or condensing benzene. The second method includes oxidizing phthalic anhydride and dehydrating the product. Anthraquinone is a crystalline solid which is yellow in colour. Though it is poorly soluble in water, it is easily soluble in many hot organic solvents.

Anthraquinone is one of the most important elements used during the manufacturing of hydrogen peroxide. It is also a main element used during the making of many dyes and is also used in bleaching pulp for papermaking. Some of the other uses of anthraquinone include industry uses, processing aids, surface active agents and consumer uses. Anthraquinone is also used as a bird repellent on farms and as a gas originator in satellite balloons. In New Zealand, Anthraquinone is mixed with a substance called lanolin and then used as a wool spray to safeguard sheep flocks against kea attacks.

Anthraquinone can cause tumours in humans if consumed or ingested orally. It can also cause skin irritation, dermatitis and allergic reactions when applied on skin. It is found in some plants, fungi, and insects and contributes to their colouring pigment.

Anthraquinone Industry: Market Dynamics

Certain factors such as increasing demand for products which are more eco-friendly and less harmful to living beings are responsible for driving the industry forward. Along with the factors responsible for the demand of such drugs which are helpful in curing some diseases (diabetes, cancer, etc.), however these drugs contain very less amount of anthraquinone.

Excessive dose of anthraquinone is injurious to aquatic creatures and may cause long-term changes in the aquatic environment, thereby affecting the whole environment negatively. It can also cause cancer and eye irritation. Also, a very high dose of anthraquinone can cause gastrointestinal irritants and show some toxic symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, bloody diarrhoea, dermatitis, dizziness, acute abdominal pain & cramping. In severe circumstances, it can also lead to a damaged kidney. These are some of the factors which can act as a restraint for the Anthraquinone Market.

The need to manufacture drugs which can be used for the treatment of gastrointestinal, chronic liver, kidney diseases and type 2 diabetes will create opportunities for the anthraquinone industry.

The growth in fashion and textile industry will lead to the growth of the integrated dye industry which will keep Anthraquinone in demand. Additionally, increasing manufacturing of such drugs which can cure some diseases like cancer and diabetes and which use anthraquinone as a key element will keep the demand for anthraquinone growing.

Anthraquinone Industry: Market Segmentation

The anthraquinone market is segmented on the basis of application into: Dye manufacturing Paper manufacturing Wood pulp manufacturing Hydrogen peroxide manufacturing Bird repellents Gas generators



Anthraquinone Market: Regional Outlook

Anthraquinone Industry shows its dominance in North America, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Latin America and Middle East and Africa, on the other hand, will witness a growing market during the forecast period. Also, the demand for Anthraquinone is expected to grow significantly in the Asia-Pacific region. In terms of growth in demand, Asia Pacific will followed by Europe and North America. Along with increased demand, increasing industrialization and GDP growth will support market growth in India and China. Emerging economies such as South America and Africa are projected to have huge growth potential in the Anthraquinone market.

Anthraquinone Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the Anthraquinone market identified across the value chain are ,

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

