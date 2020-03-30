Anti-Drone Market 2020 expected to grow at high CAGR and forecast to 2027

Global Anti-Drone Market – Scope of the Report

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Anti-Drone Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Anti-Drone Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

Anti-Drones are useful in countering unwarranted interruption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). Anti-drones track, identify, and detect UAVs and thus prevent illegal activities. The military and defense sectors primarily use these. The presence of several key players in the North American region and alarming instances of security breaches contribute towards the significant market growth in this region during the forecast period.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Dedrone Holdings, Inc.,DroneShield,Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI),Liteye Systems, Inc,Lockheed Martin Corporation,Northrop Grumman Corporation,Raytheon Company,Saab AB,SRC, Inc.,Thales SA

Global analysis of Anti-Drone Market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Anti-Drone Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Anti-Drone Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

The anti-drone market is expected to soar in the forecast period on account of growing incidents of security breaches by unidentified drones along with increasing illicit activities across the globe. On the other hand, high research and development expenses may hamper the growth of the anti-drone market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, increasing demands in defense sectors are likely to create significant opportunities for the key players operating in the anti-drone market in the coming years.

The global anti-drone market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and end user. Based on technology, the market is segmented as laser, kinetic, and electronics. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as detection, detection and disruption. The market on the basis of the vertical is classified as military, law enforcement, and commercial.

Anti-Drone Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

