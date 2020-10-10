Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2025)

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has recently published a research report titled, [Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025] assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. The global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics market is expected to augment in the forecast period owing to various drivers and opportunities that lie in the ever-growing market. This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.

The major players covered in Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics are:

General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

NovaSignal Corporation

AliveCor, Inc.

Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

IDx Technologies, Inc.

Aidoc Medical Ltd.

Zebra Medical Vision Ltd.

VUNO, Inc.

Imagen Technologies, Inc.

Riverain Technologies, LLC

OSP Lab

Tessella

Philips

Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market: Drivers and Restraints

This section of the report assess various drivers, opportunities, and restrains that lie in the market. These drivers and restraints are determined by various factors such as region, key players, innovations, and others. The report will help readers determine the key drivers and solutions for restraints. It also highlights the possible opportunities. The drivers and restraints are identified by current trends and historic milestones achieved by the market. The chapter on drivers and restraints also offers an evaluation of the investments made in production innovation through the years. The changes in environmental perspective have also been factored in to understand their impact on the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics market.

Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.

Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis

The market has various segments such as applications, end users, and products. These help in determining the growth of a particular segment of a market. The readers can assess why a certain segment is performing better than the other and then make strategic investments. The type segment includes sales value for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025. The application segment includes sales by volume and consumption for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025.

Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market: Regional Analysis

Different regions of the global market influence growth differently. Various factors such as economic growth, technological developments, government policies, availability of labor, and others are compared with each to determine which region will outperform other. The regions included in this report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

Competitive landscape of a report determines the overall scenario of the market focusing on key players and their strategic moves. Readers can get an insight of how various key players are performing in the market and the scope for emerging players.

Table of Content

1 Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics

1.2 Classification of Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Radiology

1.2.4 Oncology

1.2.5 Neurology

1.2.6 Cardiology

1.2.7 Chest & Lungs

1.2.8 Other Diagnosis Types

1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Services

1.3.3 Software

1.3.4 Hardware

1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

2.1.1 General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare) Details

2.1.2 General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare) Major Business

2.1.3 General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare) Product and Services

2.1.5 General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare) Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 NovaSignal Corporation

2.2.1 NovaSignal Corporation Details

2.2.2 NovaSignal Corporation Major Business

2.2.3 NovaSignal Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 NovaSignal Corporation Product and Services

2.2.5 NovaSignal Corporation Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 AliveCor, Inc.

2.3.1 AliveCor, Inc. Details

2.3.2 AliveCor, Inc. Major Business

2.3.3 AliveCor, Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 AliveCor, Inc. Product and Services

2.3.5 AliveCor, Inc. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

2.4.1 Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers) Details

2.4.2 Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers) Major Business

2.4.3 Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers) SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers) Product and Services

2.4.5 Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers) Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 IDx Technologies, Inc.

2.5.1 IDx Technologies, Inc. Details

2.5.2 IDx Technologies, Inc. Major Business

2.5.3 IDx Technologies, Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 IDx Technologies, Inc. Product and Services

2.5.5 IDx Technologies, Inc. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Aidoc Medical Ltd.

2.6.1 Aidoc Medical Ltd. Details

2.6.2 Aidoc Medical Ltd. Major Business

2.6.3 Aidoc Medical Ltd. Product and Services

2.6.4 Aidoc Medical Ltd. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Zebra Medical Vision Ltd.

2.7.1 Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. Details

2.7.2 Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. Major Business

2.7.3 Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. Product and Services

2.7.4 Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 VUNO, Inc.

2.8.1 VUNO, Inc. Details

2.8.2 VUNO, Inc. Major Business

2.8.3 VUNO, Inc. Product and Services

2.8.4 VUNO, Inc. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Imagen Technologies, Inc.

2.9.1 Imagen Technologies, Inc. Details

2.9.2 Imagen Technologies, Inc. Major Business

2.9.3 Imagen Technologies, Inc. Product and Services

2.9.4 Imagen Technologies, Inc. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Riverain Technologies, LLC

2.10.1 Riverain Technologies, LLC Details

2.10.2 Riverain Technologies, LLC Major Business

2.10.3 Riverain Technologies, LLC Product and Services

2.10.4 Riverain Technologies, LLC Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 OSP Lab

2.11.1 OSP Lab Details

2.11.2 OSP Lab Major Business

2.11.3 OSP Lab Product and Services

2.11.4 OSP Lab Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Tessella

2.12.1 Tessella Details

2.12.2 Tessella Major Business

2.12.3 Tessella Product and Services

2.12.4 Tessella Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Philips

2.13.1 Philips Details

2.13.2 Philips Major Business

2.13.3 Philips Product and Services

2.13.4 Philips Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Radiology Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Oncology Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Neurology Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.6 Cardiology Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.7 Chest & Lungs Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.8 Other Diagnosis Types Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Services Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Software Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Hardware Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

