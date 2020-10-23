Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market Go Advanced and Next Generation 2020 to 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market Overview:

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has evaluated the global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform market in its latest research report. The research report, titled [Global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative. The research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform market to the readers.

Global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform market, which is essential to make sound investments.

Global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market: Regional Segmentation

To understand the changing political scenario, analysts have regionally segmented the market. This gives an overview of the political and socio-economic status of the regions that is expected to impact the market dynamic.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market: Research Methodology

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH uses a unique investigative approach to make an accurate assessment of the global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform market. To begin with, the analysis has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies. The information has been authenticated by market expert through valuable commentary. Research analysts have also conducted exhaustive interviews with market-relevant questions to collate this research report.

Global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market: Competitive Rivalry

The research report also studied the key players operating in the global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform market. It has evaluated and elucidated the research and development statuses of these companies, their financial outlooks, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. In addition, the research report also includes the list of strategic initiatives that clearly explain the achievements of the companies in the recent past.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market Research Report:

IBM Watson

International Business Machines Corporation

AppDynamics

Google

HCL Technologies Limited

ServiceNow

Moogsoft

Broadcom

BMC Software

Micro Focus

ProphetStor Data Services

VMware

Resolve Systems

Splunk

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform

1.2 Classification of Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Advanced Analytics

1.2.4 Machine Learning

1.2.5 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 IT Infrastructure

1.3.3 Application Performance Monitoring (APM)

1.3.4 Real-time Analytics

1.3.5 Network Security

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 IBM Watson

2.1.1 IBM Watson Details

2.1.2 IBM Watson Major Business

2.1.3 IBM Watson SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 IBM Watson Product and Services

2.1.5 IBM Watson Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 International Business Machines Corporation

2.2.1 International Business Machines Corporation Details

2.2.2 International Business Machines Corporation Major Business

2.2.3 International Business Machines Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 International Business Machines Corporation Product and Services

2.2.5 International Business Machines Corporation Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 AppDynamics

2.3.1 AppDynamics Details

2.3.2 AppDynamics Major Business

2.3.3 AppDynamics SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 AppDynamics Product and Services

2.3.5 AppDynamics Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Google

2.4.1 Google Details

2.4.2 Google Major Business

2.4.3 Google SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Google Product and Services

2.4.5 Google Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 HCL Technologies Limited

2.5.1 HCL Technologies Limited Details

2.5.2 HCL Technologies Limited Major Business

2.5.3 HCL Technologies Limited SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 HCL Technologies Limited Product and Services

2.5.5 HCL Technologies Limited Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 ServiceNow

2.6.1 ServiceNow Details

2.6.2 ServiceNow Major Business

2.6.3 ServiceNow Product and Services

2.6.4 ServiceNow Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Moogsoft

2.7.1 Moogsoft Details

2.7.2 Moogsoft Major Business

2.7.3 Moogsoft Product and Services

2.7.4 Moogsoft Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Broadcom

2.8.1 Broadcom Details

2.8.2 Broadcom Major Business

2.8.3 Broadcom Product and Services

2.8.4 Broadcom Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 BMC Software

2.9.1 BMC Software Details

2.9.2 BMC Software Major Business

2.9.3 BMC Software Product and Services

2.9.4 BMC Software Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Micro Focus

2.10.1 Micro Focus Details

2.10.2 Micro Focus Major Business

2.10.3 Micro Focus Product and Services

2.10.4 Micro Focus Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 ProphetStor Data Services

2.11.1 ProphetStor Data Services Details

2.11.2 ProphetStor Data Services Major Business

2.11.3 ProphetStor Data Services Product and Services

2.11.4 ProphetStor Data Services Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 VMware

2.12.1 VMware Details

2.12.2 VMware Major Business

2.12.3 VMware Product and Services

2.12.4 VMware Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Resolve Systems

2.13.1 Resolve Systems Details

2.13.2 Resolve Systems Major Business

2.13.3 Resolve Systems Product and Services

2.13.4 Resolve Systems Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Splunk

2.14.1 Splunk Details

2.14.2 Splunk Major Business

2.14.3 Splunk Product and Services

2.14.4 Splunk Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Advanced Analytics Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Machine Learning Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.6 Other Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 IT Infrastructure Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Real-time Analytics Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Network Security Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.7 Other Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

