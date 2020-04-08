Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market Covering Prime Factors and Competitive Outlook : Babbel, Busuu Ltd., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc., Duolingo, EF education first
Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This market survey provides key information about the ICT industry, including very helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. Analysis and interpretation of market research data performed in this Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market report is used to build report which contains information and knowledge that can be used to predict future events, future products, marketing strategy, actions or behaviours. This Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market report cover strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning market report is an in-depth study on the ICT industry while also explaining what Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.
The digital revolution has transformed almost every aspect of society. The tremendous progress in the information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry has brought a paradigm shift in various business sectors including the education sector. Digitalization has had a far reaching impact on the education sector, where the power of technology has been harnessed to simplify learning processes by making them more interactive for the students. Conventionally, the English language learning solely depended upon the teaching skills of the human personnel deployed aligned for the task, and the abilities presented by the teacher to understand different capability levels of their students.
The corona virus has affected education system, globally. This has led to the closures of many universities and schools. This has adversely impacted the operations of schools and colleges. In response to the closures of schools and universities due to COVID-19, UNESCO has recommended to use open educational application and online programs to teach remotely. This makes a huge opportunity for digital English language learning providers. As per the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), ~421 million children are affected owing to school closures, which are announced all over the world. Owing to this pandemic, the demand for digital learning has increased. For instance, as per the World Economic Forum, students in Hong Kong started to learn at home through digital apps. In China, ~120 million students got access to learning material through live television broadcasts.
Inproduct typesegment, cloudcaptured the largest share in the Asia Pacific digital English language learning market. Cloud based digital English language learning refers to online courses. Owing to the increasing penetration of internet in the Asia Pacific countries, the companies offering online study materials to enhance English learning capabilities are benefiting.
Digital English Language Learning Market – By Product Type
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Digital English Language Learning Market – By Business Type
- B2B
- B2C
Digital English Language Learning Market – By End-User
- Academic
- Kindergarten
- Primary Education (till Grade 6)
- Secondary Education (High School)
- Higher Education (above K-12)
- Non-Academic
Digital English Language Learning Market – By Age Group
- Below 5 Years
- 6-11 Years
- 12-16 Years
- 17-30 Years
- Above 30 Years
Companies Profiles
- Babbel
- Busuu Ltd.
- Cambridge University Press
- Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc.
- Duolingo
- EF education first
- ELSA, Corp
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- Macmillan (Springer Nature)
- McGraw-Hill Education, Inc.
- Mondly
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.
- Oxford University Press
- Pearson Plc
- Rosetta Stone Inc.
- Transparent Language
- VIPKID
- Voxy
- Worddive Ltd
