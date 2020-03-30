Australia A2P SMS Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth By 2027

“The Australia A2P SMS market is estimated to account US$ 470.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 828.3 Mn by 2027.”

Australia is among the wealthiest countries present in the APAC region and is still focusing on economic expansion. Australia is a significant market for MNCs; a stable political and business environment; a well-educated, skilled, and multi-lingual workforce; with a competitive market. These factors offer the right environment, which allows several MNCs to drive technology and innovation. The power of SMS to spread awareness and social welfare is being used to a great extent. In Australia, mobile commerce is changing the traditional methods of purchasing items and daily financial transactions. A2P SMS is finding a huge application for authentication and promotional campaigning purposes, thus, bolstering the A2P SMS market in the country. Increasing demand, growing business models, changing customer lifestyle, and high adoption rate of mobile are the major factors supporting the enhancement individual investments on mobile applications.

The ubiquitous nature of SMS guarantees the frequent and quick reach out to customers who are staying in the far-off places, which has encouraged marketers to opt for this communication channel. The sturdy inclination towards SMS for marketing and other associated activities has been proved effective and subsequently been implemented by various industry verticals. Growing adoptions of A2P SMS is resulting in the growth of revenues generated by A2P SMS compared to P2P SMS. The significance of promotional and marketing campaigns has cheered marketers to find different communication channels for businesses and therefore, A2P SMS has become one of the primary revenue sources with high adoption rates. These factor is upsurge the growth of the revenue size of Australia A2P SMS market. This as a result has positively impacted Australia A2P SMS market.

Ubiquitous Nature of The SMS Resulting in Direct Reach to The End Customer

The evolution of smartphones coupled with the emergence of Over-The-Top (OTT) messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Hike have reduced the usage of conventional message system. The revenues earned by the Mobile Network Operator (MNO) companies through the traditional messaging platform termed as Peer-to-Peer (P2P) messaging has witnessed a sharp downfall and as of today, is almost on the verge of getting diminished. Although, the P2P messaging market has fallen down sharply, the market for Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS has experienced parallel rise in the last few years in Australia. The ubiquity offered through SMS service and its capability to reach the last mile customer is today being utilized by the marketing companies and many other organizations to ensure maximum customer reach resulting in the unprecedented growth of this market. Thus, drive the Australia A2P SMS market.

Creation of Business-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform by A2P Messaging Vendors

Specialized A2P SMS companies have the capacities to bring the technology and the business model to operators in a partnership that enables operators to deploy an A2P SMS platform with no CAPEX or OPEX and soon start enjoying the benefits of A2P SMS. In this arrangement, the platform provider takes care not only of the technology but integration and platform maintenance and customer support. Despite the opportunities presented to them, operators sometimes aren’t capable to take advantage of A2P SMS. Therfore, creating huge opportunity for the Australia A2P SMS market in the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions What are reasons behind A2P SMS market industry growth? Increasing demand, growing business models, changing customer lifestyle, and high adoption rate of mobile are the major factors supporting the enhancement of individual investments on mobile applications. The ubiquitous nature of SMS guarantees the frequent and quick reach out to customers who are staying in far-off places, which has encouraged marketers to opt for this communication channel. The sturdy inclination towards SMS for marketing and other associated activities has been proved effective and subsequently been implemented by various industry verticals. Growing adoptions of A2P SMS is resulting in the growth of revenues generated by A2P SMS compared to P2P SMS. The significance of promotional and marketing campaigns has cheered marketers to find different communication channels for businesses and therefore, A2P SMS has become one of the primary revenue sources with high adoption rates. Hospitality, media and Entertainment industry, travel and transport industry, and retail industry are the major users of A2P SMS for CRM (Customer Relationship Management) services, interactive services, and promotional campaigns. Which type segment generates the highest revenue? The A2P SMS market is segmented on the basis of two types-traditional and managed messaging services, and cloud API messaging services. Cloud API messaging services are low in cost and easy to integrate, which contribute to the higher adoption of these services; the factors are also anticipated to propel the segment toward dominance by the end of the forecast period. The high degree of customization offered by cloud API platforms is another major factor driving the growth of the market for this segment. What are market opportunities for A2P SMS? Specialized A2P SMS companies have the capacities to bring the technology and the business model to operators in a partnership that enables operators to deploy an A2P SMS platform with no CAPEX or OPEX and soon start enjoying the benefits of A2P SMS. In this arrangement, the platform provider takes care not only of the technology but integration and platform maintenance and customer support. Despite the opportunities presented to them, operators sometimes arenâ€™t capable to take advantage of A2P SMS. There would be a lot to offer for service providers rather than merely providing a connection of existing infrastructure to an operatorâ€™s network. In this case, the specialized messaging provider would provide the entire messaging platform along with the managed services. Instead of working as separate entities, messaging specialists partnering directly with operators lies in the future for A2P SMS. They would be benefited from the infrastructure of the messaging provider and the experience of the messaging provider in the particular domain. As SMS reaches nearly 6 billion mobile devices across the world being the only communication tool to boast those numbers, this will provide the operators once again earn the benefits of this ubiquitous and versatile technology.