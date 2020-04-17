Auto Infotainment Equipment In Automotive Market to Expected to Register a Value CAGR of 4.6% Between 2016 and 2024

The sales value of the global auto infotainment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 20.06 Bn by the end of 2016, up 5.1% Y-o-Y. In a new report titled “Auto Infotainment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2024”, Persistence Market Research analyzes the factors and trends impacting the growth of the global auto infotainment market during the eight-year forecast period 2016 – 2024.

Market dynamics

Factors such as growth of the automotive sector along with rising consumer inclination towards an entertaining driving experience, rise in compact passenger car sales, and increasing demand for vehicle customization among youngsters are factors expected to significantly impact the growth of the global auto infotainment market. Some of the other factors fueling the global auto infotainment market growth are increased consumer spending on luxurious items, rising awareness of safety and security in automobile functioning, and an increasing penetration of smartphones and their active role in the day-to-day life of individuals. However, drivers’ distraction in handling auto infotainment systems while driving and economic crisis in certain regions leading to a subsequent fall in the sales of vehicles are factors likely to restrict growth of the global auto infotainment market during the forecast period.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11797

Market forecast

The global auto infotainment market is segmented on the basis of System Type (Entertainment System, Connectivity System, Driver Assistance System); Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, High Commercial Vehicle); Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket); and Region (North America, Latin America, APAC, Europe, and Middle East & Africa). The Connectivity System type segment is anticipated to register a value CAGR of 7.0% between 2016 and 2024. This segment is expected to account for 9.9% share of the global auto infotainment market in terms of value by the end of 2024. The Driver Assistance System is expected to account for over 23% of the total market value of the global auto infotainment market by the end of 2016 and register a value CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. The Passenger Cars vehicle type segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR as compared to the Light Commercial Vehicle segment. The Aftermarket sales channel segment is estimated to account for 19.0% value share by the end of 2024.

Request For Methodology of this Report here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/11797

Among regions, APAC is expected to account for the highest share of the global auto infotainment market over the forecast period, owing to increased consumer spending on auto infotainment systems in the region. The APAC market is estimated to account for a revenue share of 26.5% of the global auto infotainment market by 2016 end, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 4.8% over 2015. The North America auto infotainment market is expected to exhibit higher market attractiveness over the forecast period in comparison to other regional markets owing to the presence of a large number of automobile manufacturers in the region. The Middle East & Africa market is estimated to account for a market value share of 16.5% of the global auto infotainment market by the end of 2016.

Vendor highlights

The report on the global auto infotainment market profiles some of the top players operating in the global auto infotainment market. Companies featured in the report are,

Continental AG

DENSO CORPORATION

FUJITSU TEN LIMITED

HARMAN International

Delphi Automotive LLP.

Garmin Ltd.

These players are focusing on a vertical integration of their supply chain. A common trend observed in the global auto infotainment market is that players are targeting new markets for HCVs, hybrid cars, and self-driven cars with strategic mergers and acquisitions. Companies are also focusing on diversifying their product portfolio and are moving away from single sales channels to increase market growth and profitability.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/11797

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Accuracy and Quality

Our reports strive to offer superior quality reports based on authentic and accurate findings.

Customer Satisfaction

We aim to ensure that our client’s research needs are met with customized, top-of-the-line solutions.

Unmatched Expertise

Our analysts and consultants are among the best in their field and promise to deliver excellent market intelligence.

360-degree Analysis

We leave no stone unturned to give clients an exhaustive coverage of the industry.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/covid19/633

Report Highlights: