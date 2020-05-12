Automated logistics equipment Market Outlook to 2027 | Knapp, Mecalux, Murata Machinery, Swisslog, TGW Logistics Group

In order to capture the rapidly growing e-commerce market opportunity, the numerous logistics companies are significantly focusing on meeting two fundamental requirements, namely speed and variety. For instance, in order to deal with same-day delivery of any of a million SKUs, more automation in picking, sorting, and packing is required, due to which several companies are willing to make significant investments in automated equipment. Thus, automated logistics equipment are expected to become more intelligent and integrated by numerous companies, with development of new and innovative logistics equipment, such as unmanned port, unmanned warehouse, UAV and logistics robot.

What is the Dynamics of Automated Logistics Equipment Market?

The major factors that are boosting the growth of automated logistics equipment market are the exponential growth of the E-commerce industry, emergence of IoT, and advancements in robotics. Further, increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and execution of driverless vehicles and drones in logistics are the factors that are anticipated to offer growth opportunities of the automated logistics equipment market.

What is the SCOPE of Automated Logistics Equipment Market?

The “Global Automated logistics equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automated logistics equipment industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automated logistics equipment market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end-users, and geography. The global automated logistics equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automated logistics equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global automated logistics equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type and end users. Based on product type, the automated logistics equipment market is divided into automated conveyor, palletizing robot, automated stereoscopic warehouse, automated sorter, automated guided vehicle, and forklift. Further, based on end user the market is segmented as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, automobile, retail and e-commerce, consumer electronics, logistics and transportation, manufacturing, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Automated Logistics Equipment Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automated logistics equipment market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automated logistics equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

