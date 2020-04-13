Automotive Fuel Tank Market 2017-2022 / Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players

The automotive fuel tank market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% during 2017-2022, to a market size of USD 16.26 billion by the year 2020. Fuel tank or petrol tank is a safe container for the flammable fluid which is typically a part of theengine system. It may range in size and complexity from the small tank to multi-chambered. Two technologies used to make fuel tanks for automobiles are Metal(Steel or aluminium) and Plastic high-density polyethylene(HPDE).

Market Dynamics

Technologies from aviation sector like self-sealing fuel tank technology are slowly seeping into the automotive sector. The advantages of HPDE are that it is impact-resistant, self-sealing, corrosion resistance, flexible, durability, and lightweight. Technology adoption in Asian countries along with the changing preferences of buyers for the size of fuel tank have increased the demand in the region. Manufacturers are compelled by the fuel emission regulations in Europe and North America to reduce the weight of the vehicle so as to lower down the fuel consumption and improve fuel efficiency. Thus manufacturers are installing light materials and parts which will boost the sale of automotive fuel tank. Biggest challenge in adoption of plastic fuel tanks in global market is its high cost over metal fuel tanks, which refrains price-sensitive buyers to produce a demand.

Market Segmentation

Automotive Fuel Tank Market can be segmented as following:-

On the basis of Product type:

o Metals

o Plastics

o Composites

On the basis of Application:

o Structural components

o Interior components

o exterior components

o Powertrain components

Geographic Analysis

Europe, North-America, and Asia-Pacific dominated the automotive fuel tank market globally. Europe and North America have recently announced inflexible evaporative emission standards which increases the demand of fuel tanks in these regions. China in Asia-Pacific country holds the largest market share and other contributors are Japan, South Korea and India. India appears to be emerging whereas Japan and South Korea are the well-established markets.

Key Players

Some of the key players inAutomotive Tank globally are:-

Continental

Magna International

Lyondell Basell

Unipres Corporation

Plastic Omnium Group

TI Automotive

Allgaier Automotive

