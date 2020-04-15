Automotive Transmission Repair Market research to Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2019-2029

Global Automotive Transmission Repair Market: Introduction

The automatic transmission repair system allows an internal combustion engine to maintain the high rotational speed and torque output, which is necessary for the vehicle to travel. The automatic transmission automatically selects the correct gear for the driving conditions, with specific ratios to match the most efficient use of engine power for the vehicle’s speed. The important factors responsible for transmission issues in the vehicle are the transmission fluid, gears, and filters. Moreover, the overheating is a major factor for the transmission problems in the cars, also carrying heavy weight in the vehicle trigger the temperature of the engine and cause blockage in the liquid cooler lines.

Global Automotive Transmission Repair Market: Segmentation

Globally, the automotive transmission repair market can be segmented on the basis of transmission, component, repair type, vehicle type, etc.

Based on the Transmission, the global automotive transmission repair market can be segmented into,

Automatic

Manual

Semi-Automatic Transmission

Dual-Clutch Transmission

Continuously Variable Transmission

Based on the Component, the global automotive transmission repair market can be segmented into,

Flywheels

Gears

Pressure Plates

Oil Pumps

Transmission Filters

Fluids

Based on the Repair Type, the global automotive transmission repair market can be segmented into,

Transmission General Repair

Transmission Overhaul

Based on the Vehicle Type, the global automotive transmission repair market can be segmented into,

Passenger Vehicle Compact Cars Mid-Sized Cars SUVs Luxury Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Global Automotive Transmission Repair Market: Dynamics

To maintain efficient fuel transmission, there is an increase in adoption of timely maintenance of the vehicle, which is expected to increase the automotive transmission market. Moreover rising demand for commercial vehicles, and an increase in sales of cars have fueled the growth of the global automotive transmission repair market.

During the forecast period, the automotive transmission repair market has an opportunity for the expansion of the market because the OEMs focus more on the production of larger cars with efficient transmission systems.

However the key factor restrain the automotive transmission repair system market is use of motor generators in electric vehicles. The motor generator provides electric propulsion to the vehicle, which converts mechanical braking energy into electrical energy, and reduces the problem of transmission in the engine of the car. Moreover, the high cost of repair may hamper the automotive transmission repair market growth over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Transmission Repair Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the global automotive transmission repair market in the forecast period. Due to the increase in emission standard in developing countries such as Japan and China, the need for gear repair is high. Therefore, it is expected to have healthy growth for the automotive transmission repair market in the Asia Pacific region. Governments in the Asia Pacific region are also trying to promote the sales of alternative fuel vehicles through tax deductions and incentives. Europe is expected to have significant growth in the automotive transmission repair market. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America estimated to have moderate growth in the global transmission repair system market.

Global Automotive Transmission Repair Market: Market Participants

Prominent players involved in the automotive transmission repair market are continuously focusing on expansion of their business, and investing significantly in the global automotive transmission repair market. For instance, in June 2019, Allison Transmission Holding Inc. invest more than US$ 400 Mn to expand its business and added new Vehicle Environmental Test facility and an Innovation Center in Indianapolis.

Some of the key players involved in the global automotive transmission repair market include

Allison Transmission Holding Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Continental AG

Aamco Transmissions

BorgWarner Inc.

Lee Myles Autocare & Transmission

Mister Transmission Ltd.

Firestone Tire and Rubber Company

Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Driven Brands Inc.

Jiffy Lube

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the automotive transmission repair market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to automotive transmission repair market segments such as transmission, component, repair type, and vehicle type.

