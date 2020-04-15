Betaine Market 2019 Overview, Demand Status of Key Players, New Business Plans, Upcoming Strategies and Forecast 2027

The global betaine market accounted for US$ 3,312.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,110.0 Mn by 2027.

Under the applications segment, the food and beverages segment accounted for the largest share in the global Betaine Market. Betaine is a dipolar ion that has a quaternary ammonium compound that is known as glycine betaine, trimethylglycine oxyneurine or lycine. Temperature stress, high salinity, or exposure to drought triggers the betaine synthesis in the mitochondria that ultimately results in its accumulation in the cells. Betaine has been used as a dietary supplement that has provided useful insights into human nutrition. The health benefits associated with the implementation of betaine in the food supplements and the application of betaine in sports beverages has led to a direct impact on the expansion of the betaine market all over the globe.

The market for global betaine is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global betaine market include American Crystal Sugar Company, AMINO GmbH, BASF SE, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, among others.

The presence of betaine in the sports drink helps improve the metabolism in the body that results in increased athlete performance. Betaine helps in increasing the anaerobic power by approximately 5.5% and helps in improving the performance by elevating the intramuscular creatine stores, protects the muscle cells from stress-induced damage and also helps in increasing the muscle strength. Betaine is present in foods in varying amounts that are associated with osmotic stress and growing conditions. Betaine has been proven to be successful in favoring the heart, kidney, liver and in DNA methylation of the body.

The North America region held the largest market share in the global betaine market. The production and consumption rate of betaine is expanding rapidly with US and Canada being the major markets for the betaine industry. North America has evolved as the largest consumers and exporter of betaine products. Betaine production contribute to the national economies across the North America region over the past few years.

