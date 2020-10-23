Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market 2020: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Market Insights

The worldwide market for Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Regional Insights

The global market for image recognition is assessed based on the markets present across regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for image recognition applications, and increasing Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy budgets in the region.

Competitive Insights

The significant development in the Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy sector and partnerships between the players in the market is contributing to the market growth. Some of the major companies in the region are

Covanta Holding Corporation

Wheelabrator Technologies Inc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Xcel Energy, Inc.

KEPPEL SEGHERS Pte., Ltd.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Waste Management, Inc.

Veolia Environnement SA

Suez

China Everbright International Limited

Ramboll Group A/S

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC

Market Segment by Type, covers

Thermal

Biological

Other Technologies

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Plant

Heating Plant

Other

Table of Content

1 Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy

1.2 Classification of Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy by Type

1.2.1 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Thermal

1.2.4 Biological

1.2.5 Other Technologies

1.3 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Power Plant

1.3.3 Heating Plant

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Covanta Holding Corporation

2.1.1 Covanta Holding Corporation Details

2.1.2 Covanta Holding Corporation Major Business

2.1.3 Covanta Holding Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Covanta Holding Corporation Product and Services

2.1.5 Covanta Holding Corporation Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Wheelabrator Technologies Inc

2.2.1 Wheelabrator Technologies Inc Details

2.2.2 Wheelabrator Technologies Inc Major Business

2.2.3 Wheelabrator Technologies Inc SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Wheelabrator Technologies Inc Product and Services

2.2.5 Wheelabrator Technologies Inc Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

2.3.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Details

2.3.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Major Business

2.3.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Product and Services

2.3.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Hitachi Zosen Corporation

2.4.1 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Details

2.4.2 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Major Business

2.4.3 Hitachi Zosen Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Product and Services

2.4.5 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Xcel Energy, Inc.

2.5.1 Xcel Energy, Inc. Details

2.5.2 Xcel Energy, Inc. Major Business

2.5.3 Xcel Energy, Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Xcel Energy, Inc. Product and Services

2.5.5 Xcel Energy, Inc. Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 KEPPEL SEGHERS Pte., Ltd.

2.6.1 KEPPEL SEGHERS Pte., Ltd. Details

2.6.2 KEPPEL SEGHERS Pte., Ltd. Major Business

2.6.3 KEPPEL SEGHERS Pte., Ltd. Product and Services

2.6.4 KEPPEL SEGHERS Pte., Ltd. Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

2.7.1 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Details

2.7.2 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Major Business

2.7.3 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Product and Services

2.7.4 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Waste Management, Inc.

2.8.1 Waste Management, Inc. Details

2.8.2 Waste Management, Inc. Major Business

2.8.3 Waste Management, Inc. Product and Services

2.8.4 Waste Management, Inc. Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Veolia Environnement SA

2.9.1 Veolia Environnement SA Details

2.9.2 Veolia Environnement SA Major Business

2.9.3 Veolia Environnement SA Product and Services

2.9.4 Veolia Environnement SA Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Suez

2.10.1 Suez Details

2.10.2 Suez Major Business

2.10.3 Suez Product and Services

2.10.4 Suez Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 China Everbright International Limited

2.11.1 China Everbright International Limited Details

2.11.2 China Everbright International Limited Major Business

2.11.3 China Everbright International Limited Product and Services

2.11.4 China Everbright International Limited Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Ramboll Group A/S

2.12.1 Ramboll Group A/S Details

2.12.2 Ramboll Group A/S Major Business

2.12.3 Ramboll Group A/S Product and Services

2.12.4 Ramboll Group A/S Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC

2.13.1 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC Details

2.13.2 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC Major Business

2.13.3 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC Product and Services

2.13.4 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Thermal Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Biological Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Other Technologies Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Power Plant Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Heating Plant Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Other Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

