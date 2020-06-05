Biosimilars Market Share Opportunities Trends, And Forecasts To 2020-2027 with Key Players: Pfizer Inc., Biocon, Samsung BioLogics

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Biosimilars Market globally. This report on ‘Biosimilars Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Biocon, Samsung BioLogics, Mylan N.V., Amgen Inc., Celltrion, Healthcare Co.,Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, STADA Arzneimittel AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. and others.

What is Biosimilars?

A biosimilar is a biological product which is similar to an FDA approved biologic product of another manufacturer. Owing to the complexities associated with development & manufacture of biosimilar products, these are manufactured by companies with highly skillful workforce and deep scientific expertise. The FDA approval process for biosimilar products is rigorous and enables high safety to the end users.

A biosimilar product is a substance which is derived from living cells and used for the treatment of various diseases. In terms of safety and effectiveness, a biosimilar product has no clinically meaningful differences from the reference product. The only minor difference in clinically inactive components is allowable in biosimilar product. It is also known as reference products that are used for the development and manufacturing of biological products such as medicines.

The growth of the global biosimilars market can be attributed to the growing demand of pharmaceutical drug supplements, especially for the high priced patented drugs expected to upsurge the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing incidences of chronic diseases add novel opportunities for the global biosimilars market over the forecast period.

