Bullous Pemphigoid Treatment Market Generate Massive Revenue in Upcoming Future and Forecast 2017-2025

Bullous pemphigoid is a chronic, inflammatory skin disease that involves the formation of blisters. The bullous may be of different forms such as generalized, vesicular, vegetative, Urticarial, Nodular, Acral or infant forms. The disease is not gender biased and can also occur in younger adults but is rare in infants. The blood blister due to bullous pemphigoid occur in people aging above 70 years. Bullous pemphigoid occurs when the immune system outbreaks a thin layer of tissue below the outer layer of skin. It is more prevalent in patients suffering from dermatitis and neurological disease, predominantly in stroke and dementia. The bullous pemphigoid blister develops on the skin area that tend to flex such as lower abdomen, upper thigh and armpits. Bullous Pemphigoid causes severe itch, tense bullae, annular lesions, post inflammatory pigmentation, blood stained blister fluids and urticaria-like red skin. Proper medication involved in overturning the immune system plays an important role in treatment of the disease.

The medical treatment of bullous pemphigoid involves ultra-potent, moderate steroids, pain relief medication, immunosuppressant medication and antibiotics & antiseptics for bacterial infections.

Bullous Pemphigoid treatment market: Drivers & Restraints

Rising geriatric population over the globe increase chances of occurrence of disease and thus the surge in treatment options. Common and non-expensive medication uses in the treatment of disease increases fuels the treatment market. Furthermore, various awareness programs by healthcare organizations and NGOs supports the proliferation of treatment market. Non-availability of healthcare facilities in various less developed regions of globe with high incidence rate of disease restricts the overall market to grow.

Bullous Pemphigoid treatment market: Segmentation

By Treatment Type:

Immunosuppressant Medication

Steroids

Antibiotics & Antiseptics

Pain Relief Medication

By Mode of Administration:

Topical

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channels:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Mail Order Pharmacies

Increased mortality rate associated with disease is encouraging the treatment market for Bullous pemphigoid to grow. Increasing evidence of few controlled clinical trials in this area also promotes the market. The drugs used for treating immunobullous disorders is also classified into rapid and slow acting, topical and systemic, or immunosuppressant and anti-inflammatory. There are huge number of players in the treatment market which also intensifies the competition. Region specific players also have an overall impact over the market.

Geographically, the market for bullous pemphigoid treatment can be segmented into five regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Studies demonstrate that Europe holds the largest market share for the treatment of the disease because of the high incidence rate such as 6 or 7 cases per 1 million persons per year and availability of healthcare facilities to every section of the region. This is followed by North America because of large number of healthcare providers and treatment facilities in the region. In addition to this, better technology and reimbursement scenario facilitates the market growth in these regions. The market in Asia Pacific and Middle East countries is also anticipated to show significant increase in the coming years because of government efforts in improving healthcare facilities and increasing awareness in the region about the disease and treatment options availability.

Some major key players of bullous pemphigoid treatment market are ,

Pfizer Inc.

Aqua Pharmaceuticals

Greenstone LLC

Sirius Laboratories

DUBLIN Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma India Pvt Ltd.

Aegis Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceuticals

