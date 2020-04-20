Burgeoning Demand for Glycan Analysis Market to Fuel Market Growth Thorough the COVID-19 Crisis Period and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Therapeutic monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are glycoproteins produced by living cell systems and the process is known as protein glycosylation. The glycan moieties attached to the proteins directly affects in-vivo bioactivity, stability, solubility and metabolic activity of bio therapeutics or biopharmaceutical products. Glycosylation is a post-translational modification and, is a non-template driven enzymatic modification process. Its structure largely depends up on production methods and conditions. Due to this reason the product can change when it is being prepared. Biopharmaceutical products including monoclonal antibodies and other recombinant products such as, growth factors, hormones, cytokines and therapeutic enzymes which are approved or under development for the treatment of life threatening condition. Bioavailability and stability of these biopharmaceutical products depend on glycan moieties attached to them. Therefore glycan moiety of protein product must be analysed and controlled properly to ensure quality of product.

Glycan Analysis Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing use of biopharmaceutical products is major factor driving the growth of glycan analysis market. Increasing prevalence cancer, auto-immune disease or other life threatening disease and use of specifically targeting biopharmaceutical products is driving the growth of this market. Increasing focus of pharmaceutical companies and research institutes is also driving growth in this market. Complexity of protein glycosylation pauses a challenge in the for the glycan analysis.

Glycan Analysis Market: Segmentation

The global glycan analysis market can be segmented on the basis of analysis methods, end user and geography.

On the basis of analysis method global glycan analysis market can be segmented into:

Mass Spectrometry (MS)

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Capillary Electrophoresis (CE)

Isoelectric Focusing (IEF) Polyacrylamide Gel (PAGE) Electrophoresis

On the basis of end user global glycan analysis market can be segmented into:

Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

CROs

CMOs

Glycan Analysis Market: Overview

Over the past few years use of biopharmaceutical products in increasing due to the targeted action. These biopharmaceutical products are being approved by regulatory agencies as these are more effective in treating life threatening and genetic disease. Due to these factors glycan analysis market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. Other factors which are expected to contribute in the growth of glycan analysis market is increasing production of biosimilars. As glycan analysis is essential method for analysing and controlling quality glycoproteins which are used in manufacturing and development of biosimilars. Mass spectroscopy segment is expected to be fastest and highest revenue generating analysis segment of glycan analysis market due to high accuracy of mass spectroscopy in defining structure of glycan. Among the end user segment biopharmaceutical companies is expected to be most attractive and highest revenue generating segment of glycan analysis market over the forecast period attributing to the focus of these companies on development of biosimilars products. Research institutes segment is also expected to show significant growth as major focus of this segment is on development of biopharmaceutical products for treatment of life threatening disease.

Glycan Analysis Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global glycan analysis market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America market is expected to be most attractive and highest revenue generating glycan analysis market owning to the factor that North America is biggest biopharmaceutical market and major players are present in this region. Fast approval of biopharmaceutical products by regulatory agency is also driving the growth of glycan analysis market in this region. Followed by which is Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to be fastest growing market due to the presence of strong generic manufacturers and focus of key players on this region.

Glycan Analysis Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global glycan analysis market are ,

Sartorius Stedim BioOutsource Limited

S-Bio Vaupell Holdings, Inc.

ProZyme

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters Corp

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

