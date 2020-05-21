Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Disposable Medical Sensors Market Strategies of Major Industry Competitors | P&S Intelligence

The disposable medical sensors market is witnessing a trend of home healthcare services due to the rising healthcare costs and incidence of hospital-acquired infections. Technological advancements have played a major role in improving the diagnostics field by giving rise to its subset, point-of-care diagnosis. Portable devices for home healthcare use sensors for the detection of specified parameters and offer immediate results. The key manufacturing companies are increasingly investing in light and efficient sensors for point-of-care diagnosis, which can be easily used at homes.

Another factor contributing to the growth of the disposable medical sensors market is the growing number of diabetics and heart patients. Cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of premature death, globally. The rise in the menace of cardiovascular diseases is leading to an increasing demand for devices that measure the respiratory rate, patient activity, fluid levels, temperature, and heart rate. The manufacturers of these devices are now focusing on developing advanced cardiac monitors, continuous glucose-monitoring devices, and continuous blood pressure monitors.

Among the regions in the geography segment of the market, due to the rise in aging population, government spending on research and development, and HAI-associated risks, North America was the largest contributor in 2016. The need to cut down on healthcare expenses and reduce the chronic disease prevalence also added to the North American market’s growth. However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in demand for these sensors, led by China and India.

Therefore, the market for disposable medical sensors is expected to prosper during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of various diseases and popularity of homecare facilities.

