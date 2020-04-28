Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Mattress Market | Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

The growing disposable income of people around the globe has resulted in a rise in the home ownership rate. As per the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, several government policies and the average annual growth rate of disposable income (over 2% worldwide) has led to affordable housing, which is a basic need for human beings. Now people are able to spend on things which make their lives more comfortable and easier, such as mattresses. According to a research conducted by P&S Intelligence, the global mattress market attained $31,181.5 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with a 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

The various types of mattresses include latex, innerspring, and memory foam. Some other types include hybrid, gel, water, and air. Out of these, the innerspring mattresses are the most common and were the most in demand in 2017. However, the demand for memory foam mattresses is projected to increase significantly in the near future as people are becoming more conscious regarding their health.

Memory foam mattresses conform to the user’s body and aid in relieving muscle pains and body stress. Mattresses come in different sizes to suits the needs of different users: king size, queen size, single size, and double size. Among these, the largest demand was created for queen size mattresses during 2013–2017. The demand for mattresses across the world is increasing because of the rising migration rate to urban areas and surging population. The population in the urban areas is growing due to the rising migrate rate, primarily in Asia-Pacific and Middle-East regions.

As per the United Nations report, World Urbanization prospects, approximately 54% of the total world population lives in urban areas in 2014 and this number is projected to increase to about 66% in 2050. This is leading to the growth in urban housing occupation, which is further resulting in the rising need for mattresses. In addition to this, the increasing population is driving the requirement for different consumer products, including mattresses. Due to the surging need for mattresses, innovations in mattress manufacturing process are also taking place. As the awareness regarding healthy and hygienic sleep habits is rising, the demand for hybrid mattresses is also increasing.

Hybrid mattresses are made up of different types of components, such as polyurethane foam, spring coils, layer of latex, and thermagel, which offer different benefits to the user. Apart from all this, the industry is also witnessing a shift in consumer preference for eco-friendly mattresses, owing to which the manufacturers are also coming up with innovative fabrics that are used in the outer covering of the mattresses.