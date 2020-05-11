Business impacts of COVID-19 on WiGig Market. Strategies of major industry competitors

The major factors aiding in the swift growth of the WiGig market are the rising sale of portable consumer electronics and surging demand for high-speed internet connectivity. From $1,078.7 million in 2018, the market is projected to grow to $4,386.1 million in 2024, at a 27.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). Developed by Wireless Gigabit Alliance, WiGig is a set of 60 GHz connectivity protocols, allowing data transfer at speeds of up to 7 Gbps. As it has a range of only 10 meters, a router must be placed near the device to offer seamless connectivity.

Download sample copy of this [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/wigig-market/report-sample

On the basis of technology, the WiGig market is bifurcated into integrated circuit (IC) and system-on-chip (SoC). Of these, the SoC category dominated the market in 2018 because of the growing penetration of smartphones in India and China. Therefore, semiconductors manufacturing firms are entering the smartphone SoC niche, owing to the easy integration of WiGig on SoCs, which allows for faster internet services. Even during the forecast period, the SoC technology will generate higher revenue in the market, compared to IC.

In 2018, North America was the largest market for the technology, due to the adoption of advanced telecommunication standards and increasing investments by semiconductor firms in WiGig. Even during the forecast period, the region is predicted to maintain its lead, as a result of the increasing demand for high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI) streaming solutions, and high internet penetration rate. However, the fastest growth in the WiGig market is expected from APAC, owing to the huge semiconductor and electronics sector here and increasing investments by governments in advanced telecommunications.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=wigig-market

Market Segmentation by Product

Consumer Electronics

Networking Devices

Others

Market Segmentation by Type

802.11ac

802.11ad

Market Segmentation by Application

Docking Stations

HDMI Streaming Devices

Others

Market Segmentation by Technology

System on Chips (SoCs) Smartphone SoCs Tablet SoCs Adapter SoCs Wireless backhaul SoCs

Integrated Circuits (ICs) Laptop ICs Television ICs



Market Segmentation by Industry