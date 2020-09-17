Commercial Furniture Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2020

Market Overview

The Commercial Furniture market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The global Commercial Furniture market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

Market segmentation

Commercial Furniture market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Commercial Furniture market has been segmented into

Seating Furniture

Tables Furniture

Casegood Furniture

Others

By Application, Commercial Furniture has been segmented into:

Office

Hospitality

Education

Healthcare

Others

The major players covered in Commercial Furniture are:

Steelcase

Global Furniture Group

HNI Corporation

Herman Miller

ITOKI

Haworth

Knoll

Kokuyo

Okamura Corporation

Teknion

Ahrend

Fursys

Kimball International

Uchida Yoko

Henglin Chair Industry

Nowy Styl

KI

SUNON

Flokk

Kinnarps

Martela

Changjiang Furniture Company

Quama

Bene AG

Aurora

Sedus Stoll

USM Modular Furniture

EFG

Among other players domestic and global, Commercial Furniture market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Commercial Furniture market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Commercial Furniture markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Commercial Furniture market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Commercial Furniture market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Commercial Furniture Market Share Analysis

Commercial Furniture competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Commercial Furniture sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Commercial Furniture sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Commercial Furniture product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Commercial Furniture, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Commercial Furniture in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Commercial Furniture competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Commercial Furniture breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Commercial Furniture market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Commercial Furniture sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Commercial Furniture Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Commercial Furniture

1.2 Classification of Commercial Furniture by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial Furniture Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Commercial Furniture Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Seating Furniture

1.2.4 Tables Furniture

1.2.5 Casegood Furniture

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Commercial Furniture Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Commercial Furniture Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Office

1.3.3 Hospitality

1.3.4 Education

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Commercial Furniture Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Commercial Furniture Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Commercial Furniture (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Commercial Furniture Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Commercial Furniture Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Commercial Furniture Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Commercial Furniture Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Commercial Furniture Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Steelcase

2.1.1 Steelcase Details

2.1.2 Steelcase Major Business

2.1.3 Steelcase SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Steelcase Product and Services

2.1.5 Steelcase Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Global Furniture Group

2.2.1 Global Furniture Group Details

2.2.2 Global Furniture Group Major Business

2.2.3 Global Furniture Group SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Global Furniture Group Product and Services

2.2.5 Global Furniture Group Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 HNI Corporation

2.3.1 HNI Corporation Details

2.3.2 HNI Corporation Major Business

2.3.3 HNI Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 HNI Corporation Product and Services

2.3.5 HNI Corporation Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Herman Miller

2.4.1 Herman Miller Details

2.4.2 Herman Miller Major Business

2.4.3 Herman Miller SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Herman Miller Product and Services

2.4.5 Herman Miller Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 ITOKI

2.5.1 ITOKI Details

2.5.2 ITOKI Major Business

2.5.3 ITOKI SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 ITOKI Product and Services

2.5.5 ITOKI Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Haworth

2.6.1 Haworth Details

2.6.2 Haworth Major Business

2.6.3 Haworth Product and Services

2.6.4 Haworth Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Knoll

2.7.1 Knoll Details

2.7.2 Knoll Major Business

2.7.3 Knoll Product and Services

2.7.4 Knoll Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Kokuyo

2.8.1 Kokuyo Details

2.8.2 Kokuyo Major Business

2.8.3 Kokuyo Product and Services

2.8.4 Kokuyo Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Okamura Corporation

2.9.1 Okamura Corporation Details

2.9.2 Okamura Corporation Major Business

2.9.3 Okamura Corporation Product and Services

2.9.4 Okamura Corporation Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Teknion

2.10.1 Teknion Details

2.10.2 Teknion Major Business

2.10.3 Teknion Product and Services

2.10.4 Teknion Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Ahrend

2.11.1 Ahrend Details

2.11.2 Ahrend Major Business

2.11.3 Ahrend Product and Services

2.11.4 Ahrend Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Fursys

2.12.1 Fursys Details

2.12.2 Fursys Major Business

2.12.3 Fursys Product and Services

2.12.4 Fursys Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Kimball International

2.13.1 Kimball International Details

2.13.2 Kimball International Major Business

2.13.3 Kimball International Product and Services

2.13.4 Kimball International Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Uchida Yoko

2.14.1 Uchida Yoko Details

2.14.2 Uchida Yoko Major Business

2.14.3 Uchida Yoko Product and Services

2.14.4 Uchida Yoko Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Henglin Chair Industry

2.15.1 Henglin Chair Industry Details

2.15.2 Henglin Chair Industry Major Business

2.15.3 Henglin Chair Industry Product and Services

2.15.4 Henglin Chair Industry Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Nowy Styl

2.16.1 Nowy Styl Details

2.16.2 Nowy Styl Major Business

2.16.3 Nowy Styl Product and Services

2.16.4 Nowy Styl Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 KI

2.17.1 KI Details

2.17.2 KI Major Business

2.17.3 KI Product and Services

2.17.4 KI Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 SUNON

2.18.1 SUNON Details

2.18.2 SUNON Major Business

2.18.3 SUNON Product and Services

2.18.3 SUNON Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Flokk

2.19.1 Flokk Details

2.19.2 Flokk Major Business

2.19.3 Flokk Product and Services

2.19.4 Flokk Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Kinnarps

2.20.1 Kinnarps Details

2.20.2 Kinnarps Major Business

2.20.3 Kinnarps Product and Services

2.20.4 Kinnarps Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Martela

2.21.1 Martela Details

2.21.2 Martela Major Business

2.21.3 Martela Product and Services

2.21.4 Martela Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Changjiang Furniture Company

2.22.1 Changjiang Furniture Company Details

2.22.2 Changjiang Furniture Company Major Business

2.22.3 Changjiang Furniture Company Product and Services

2.22.4 Changjiang Furniture Company Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 Quama

2.23.1 Quama Details

2.23.2 Quama Major Business

2.23.3 Quama Product and Services

2.23.4 Quama Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.24 Bene AG

2.24.1 Bene AG Details

2.24.2 Bene AG Major Business

2.24.3 Bene AG Product and Services

2.24.4 Bene AG Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.25 Aurora

2.25.1 Aurora Details

2.25.2 Aurora Major Business

2.25.3 Aurora Product and Services

2.25.4 Aurora Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.26 Sedus Stoll

2.26.1 Sedus Stoll Details

2.26.2 Sedus Stoll Major Business

2.26.3 Sedus Stoll Product and Services

2.26.4 Sedus Stoll Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.27 USM Modular Furniture

2.27.1 USM Modular Furniture Details

2.27.2 USM Modular Furniture Major Business

2.27.3 USM Modular Furniture Product and Services

2.27.4 USM Modular Furniture Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.28 EFG

2.28.1 EFG Details

2.28.2 EFG Major Business

2.28.3 EFG Product and Services

2.28.4 EFG Commercial Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Commercial Furniture Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Commercial Furniture Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Commercial Furniture Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Commercial Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Commercial Furniture Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Commercial Furniture Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Commercial Furniture Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Commercial Furniture Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Commercial Furniture Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Furniture Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Commercial Furniture Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Commercial Furniture Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Commercial Furniture by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Commercial Furniture Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Commercial Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Commercial Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Commercial Furniture Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Seating Furniture Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Tables Furniture Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Casegood Furniture Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.6 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Commercial Furniture Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Commercial Furniture Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Commercial Furniture Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Office Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Hospitality Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Education Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Healthcare Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.7 Others Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Commercial Furniture Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Commercial Furniture Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Commercial Furniture Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Commercial Furniture Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Commercial Furniture Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Commercial Furniture Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Commercial Furniture Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Commercial Furniture Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

