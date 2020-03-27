Cosmetic Pigments Market Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2025

Cosmetic Pigments: Introduction

Cosmetic pigments are organic or inorganic in nature. They can be colored as well as black and white. Cosmetic pigments are insoluble compounds. They are used as coloring agents to manufacture various cosmetic products such as nail paints, hair dyes, eye makeup cosmetic products, lipsticks, etc. Pigments can give a full range of colors. These pigments are easily dispersible and also provide consistency and uniqueness in shades of color. Cosmetic pigments can be categorized into organic and inorganic compounds. Organic compounds are carbon-based molecules whereas inorganic compounds are generally metal oxides.

A different range of inorganic pigments comprising of various chemical types such as iron oxides, chromium dioxides, ultramarines, white pigments, etc. are used in the formulation of cosmetic products. Iron oxide comes in three basic shades — black, red and yellow. These are used in liquid foundations, face powders and blushers. White pigments such as titanium oxide and zinc oxide are widely used in all cosmetic products. These pigments show exceptionally good covering power and are extremely stable to light and heat. Ultramarines are flat, strong, matte pigments, most of which are brightly colored and fabricated to a high immaculateness and conform to every cosmetic standard. They are used in various cosmetic products like lipsticks, correctors, foundations and color eye shadows. They are valuable in the formulation of cosmetics.

Cosmetic Pigments is a flourishing business market as consumers keep on exploring new looks and manufacturers of cosmetic pigments are delivering all the more satisfying textures and formulas while taking into account the rising demand.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15229



Cosmetic Pigments: Market Dynamics

High demand for cosmetic pigments in the formulation of various cosmetic products will propel the demand for cosmetic pigments during the forecast period. Due to the increasing consumer spending and rising awareness about various cosmetic products, market for cosmetic pigments is expected to grow at a positive pace. The growing geriatric population and its rising interest towards maintaining a youthful look is additionally playing a significant part in the expansion of the cosmetic pigments market. Chains of grooming and skin care centers across the globe are constantly increasing, which will emerge out as a key driver for global cosmetic pigments market.

Cosmetic pigments: Market Segmentation

On the basis of elemental composition, the global cosmetic pigments market is segmented into the following:

Organic Lakes Toners

Inorganic Iron oxide Mica Chromium dioxide White Pigments Titanium dioxide Zinc oxide Ultramarines Others



On the basis of product type, the global cosmetic pigments market is segmented into the following:

Special effect pigments

Surface treated pigments

Nano pigments

Natural colorants

On the basis of application, the global cosmetic pigments market is segmented into the following:

Facial makeup

Lip products

Eye makeup

Nail products

Hair color products

Special effect and special purpose products

Others

Request to View TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/15229

Cosmetic Pigments: Regional Outlook

At present, Europe is the largest market for cosmetic pigments. This is due to the increasing demand for cosmetic pigments in various end-use applications including eye makeup products, nail products, facial makeup, lip products, hair color products and others. North America is the second largest market in terms of consumption owing to high disposable incomes and new product launches in the cosmetic pigments market. Developing economies of Asia Pacific region namely China and India are also expected to register high growth in the cosmetic pigments market over the forecast period. China is expected to be the key consumer of cosmetic pigments and accounts for the major share in the Asia Pacific region.

Cosmetic Pigments Market Participants

Examples of some of the key market participants identified across the value chain of global cosmetic pigments market include

BASF SE

Sun Chemical

LANXESS

Clariant

Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Geotech International B.V

EMD Performance Materials

Kobo Products Inc.

Cosmetic pigments manufacturers are focusing on organic growth strategies for a prominent market share in rising economies such as Brazil and India.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/15229